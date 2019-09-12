This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
French long-haul airline Corsair will begin service between Paris Orly and Newark Liberty International Airport on June 10, 2020. In a press release, the airline said the route will be served once daily in each direction.
Corsair already serves Miami and Montreal, and the airline said it hopes to expand its presence in the North American market.
“The opening of New York is a natural fit with our desire to develop our presence in the North American continent. On this line where the low-cost offer is abundant, Corsair will thus be the only alternative to large companies with a quality offer in three-class cabins,” Pascal de Izaguirre, Corsair’s chairman and CEO said in a statement.
Corsair joins an already crowded market. Four other airlines (United, La Compagnie, XL and Level) serve Paris from Newark, with four more (Air France, American, Delta and Norwegian) also flying to the City of Lights from JFK.
The flights will be operated by A330-900neos by September 2020, and tickets for the route go on sale on Tuesday.
For now, Corsair remains one of a dwindling list of carriers that flies Boeing 747s. But the airline has announced plans to go to an all-Airbus fleet, and its 747s will be replaced by A330-900s. It’s unclear whether for the first three months of service, from June to September 2020, the route will be operated by those 747s or by the airline’s earlier-model A330-200s and -300s.
Corsair has three classes of service on all of its planes (business, premium economy and economy) but the cabins are mostly dense economy, with just a few premium seats up front, or upstairs on the 747s.
The airline’s Club Corsair loyalty program gives frequent flyers cash back in the currency of their choice, which can then be used to buy Corsair flights or upgrades. The airline doesn’t have any major international partners.
Featured photo of an Airbus A330-900neo courtesy of Airbus.
