Colorado’s new law could slow down your ski trip this winter
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
With multiple resorts like Keystone and A-Basin already spinning their lifts, ski season is officially upon us. And with the expansion of Vail Resorts to the East Coast, it’s likely that more Epic Pass holders than ever will be heading to Colorado at some point in the year, looking to make the most of the season.
Travelers who have made the weekend trek westbound on I-70 from Denver during peak ski season know how frustrating it can be to get to their favorite ski hill. Weekend traffic and winter weather can combine to make for a very vexing drive to Keystone, Breckenridge, A-Basin and surrounding areas.
But this ski season, things may be even more complicated.
In August, the Colorado Department of Transportation (DOT) implemented a new, more stringent traction law intended to speed up traffic on I-70. And while it may reduce the headache of sitting in gridlock, it could create problems for visitors who are renting or driving their own car for their ski trip.
Before you head to Colorado to chase powder this season, here are a few things you need to know about the new Traction Law.
Related: How to plan a ski trip with points and miles
New requirements
As of Aug. 2, 2019, Colorado state legislation updated their Traction Law (Code 15) — which is put into effect during inclement weather — for the winter months. From Sept. 1 to May 31, all vehicles on state highways must have tires with 3/16-inch tread on snowy roads and 1/8-inch tread on dry roads. During an active Traction Law, all tires must be designated as snow, or mud and snow (M+S), or the vehicle must be four- or all-wheel drive.
While the 1/8-inch requirement was already in effect for commercial vehicles during previous years, the increased tread requirement for snowy roads is new for the 2019/2020 winter season, and applies to all vehicles.
During the most severe weather, the state may issue a Passenger Vehicle Chain Law (Code 16), which is the final safety measure before the highway is closed. If this law is in effect, every vehicle must utilize chains or an alternate form of traction, such as an AutoSock.
The details
The new law is active on a 126-mile stretch on I-70 between Dotsero and Morrison. While the intention is to speed up traffic and reduce congestion on this specific stretch of road, the law applies to all state highways when in effect.
Drivers operating a vehicle that doesn’t meet the minimum requirements when a Traction Law or Passenger Vehicle Chain Law is in effect could be charged a minimum fine of $130. If your car gets stuck and blocks the roadway as the result of inadequate equipment, you may be hit with a fine that exceeds $650.
How to prepare
Since the new law is weather-dependent, it’s important to continuously check the forecast so you have an idea of whether or not the state may implement the Traction Law during your stay. Of course, the weather in the mountains can change quickly, so it may be best to assume you will need to meet the minimum traction requirements.
According to a spokesperson from Hertz, the car rental company has vehicles available in Denver that meet these new requirements. However, it is the renter’s responsibility to ensure the car they are getting meets these requirements. And if extreme weather is expected, don’t anticipate additional traction devices (like chains or AutoSocks) to be provided for you.
“Because we do not always know what our customers’ travel plans are or what roads they may be traveling [on], it’s important they are aware of and in compliance with all traffic laws and reserve the vehicle that best suits their needs,” a Hertz representative told TPG in an email.
If you are renting a car, always contact the rental company in advance to ensure your car meets the traction requirements.
Of course, there are ways to avoid the hassle of traffic and ensuring all requirements are met altogether.
Find alternative transportation
If your car is not prepared with the proper equipment or specifications, it is also acceptable to use an alternate form of traction (chains or an AutoSock). It may be useful to have these handy regardless so you can still hit the slopes during a powder day, when the state may implement the Passenger Vehicle Chain Law.
There are also a number of buses and shuttle services that run frequently between Denver and many of the popular ski resorts. According to Sara Lococo, the senior communications director for Breckenridge and Keystone resorts, this is actually preferable.
“At Breck, as well as the majority of our mountain resorts and communities, you can leave the car at home when visiting,” said Lococo in an email to TPG. “Guests can take advantage of door-to-door shuttle service options, like the Epic Mountain Express, to and from the airport and then utilize free resort and town transportation, as well as hotel shuttles.”
If you book your trip by Nov. 1, the Epic Mountain Express — which offers service between Denver International Airport (DEN) and Summit County, Vail and Aspen throughout the winter — is offering a 15% discount throughout the season, excluding days between Dec. 26 and Jan. 5. One-way service from Denver International to Breck, Keystone or Copper starts at $52, while service to Vail or Beaver Creek from ranges from $55 to $73. Expect to spend $85 on rides to Aspen and Snowmass Village.
Another solid option is carpooling, which is often rewarded with better parking access and incentives such as discounts on paid parking. There are even apps like R.I.D.E. — which is focused on reducing carbon emissions and cutting down on traffic — that make carpooling to local resorts even easier.
If you are deciding where to stay, here’s a list of some near-mountain ski hotels that accept points.
This winter, the Colorado DOT is also offering a new bus service called the SnowStang. Starting Dec. 14, this pilot program will provide transportation between Denver, A-Basin and Loveland for just $25 round trip, but there is a possibility of other resorts joining the collective as well.
If you want to ski or board at Winter Park, you could skip wheeled transportation and I-70 all together and take the Winter Park Express train that runs Friday to Sunday from Denver to Winter Park beginning in January. Tickets start at $29, and there’s even a lounge car with floor-to-ceiling windows so you can take in the scenic view.
Fly to the mountains instead
Another option to minimize your time on the roads is to fly right into one of the mountain-area airports, such as Telluride (TEX), Aspen (ASE) and Vail-Eagle (EGE), among others. Transportation from those smaller airports to the mountain resorts is generally faster and sometimes even included with your hotel stay, though you are still somewhat at the mercy of the weather since flights to the smaller airports can be diverted or cancelled in the event of severe winter weather.
Related: Credit cards that offer primary car rental coverage
Bottom line
With the increasing popularity of skiing and snowboarding, traffic to and from Colorado’s resorts has become a major issue. While these new traction laws are intended to reduce the amount of accidents and traffic, the best way to save yourself from a major headache (and help the environment out) is by taking advantage of the many shuttle, bus or even train service that is already in place to help you get to your favorite resort.
Featured photo by Daniel Milchev/Getty Images.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.