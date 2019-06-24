This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Citi cards are the go-to cards for many due to their shopping and travel protections. But, as TPG reader Carlos found overnight, Citi plans to remove many protections from most — if not all — of its cards. As of publish, we haven’t found a Citi card that doesn’t show a message noting removed benefits when you log-in to your account online.
Here’s the message shown on my Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard:
Important changes are coming to some of your Card Benefits.
The following is a summary of changes that are being made to your card benefits.
Effective September 22, 2019, Worldwide Car Rental Insurance, Trip Cancellation & Interruption Protection, Worldwide Travel Accident Insurance, Trip Delay Protection, Baggage Delay Protection, Lost Baggage Protection, Citi® Price Rewind, and 90 Day Return Protection will be discontinued and will no longer be provided for purchases made on or after that date. Coverage for purchases made before that date will continue to be available, and you may continue to file for benefits in accordance with the current benefit terms. Roadside Assistance Dispatch Service and Travel & Emergency Assistance will be discontinued and will not be available on or after September 22, 2019.
We are making these changes so that we can continue providing the key benefits that our customers use and value most at no additional cost. This change requires no action on your part. See FAQs under Card Benefits for answers to Frequently Asked Questions regarding these changes.
As a cardmember, you will continue to receive a range of other card benefits including FICO® Credit Score, Citi® Identity Theft Solutions, and Citi Entertainment.
And here’s the message shown for my Citi Prestige:
The following is a summary of changes that are being made to your card benefits.
Effective September 22, 2019, Worldwide Car Rental Insurance, Trip Cancellation & Interruption Protection, Worldwide Travel Accident Insurance, Trip Delay Protection, Baggage Delay Protection, Lost Baggage Protection, Medical Evacuation, Citi® Price Rewind, 90 Day Return Protection, and Missed Event Ticket Protection will be discontinued and will no longer be provided for purchases made on or after that date. Coverage for purchases made before that date will continue to be available, and you may continue to file for benefits in accordance with the current benefit terms. Roadside Assistance Dispatch Service and Travel & Emergency Assistance will be discontinued and will not be available on or after September 22, 2019.
We are making these changes so that we can continue providing the key benefits that our customers use and value most at no additional cost. This change requires no action on your part. See FAQs under Card Benefits for answers to Frequently Asked Questions regarding these changes.
As a cardmember, you will continue to receive a range of other card benefits including FICO® Credit Score, Citi® Identity Theft Solutions, and Citi Entertainment. In addition, we will soon be announcing exciting new card benefits.
The TPG team checked our cards to see which benefits were removed on which cards. Here’s a summary of the benefits being removed:
|Benefit Removed
|Citi Prestige Card
|Citi Premier Card
|Citi AAdvantage
Platinum Select
|Citi Dividend
|Citi Double
Cash Card
|American Airlines
AAdvantage MileUp Card
|AT&T Access
Card
|Worldwide Car Rental Insurance
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Trip Cancellation & Interruption Protection
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Worldwide Travel Accident Insurance
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Citi® Price Rewind
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|90 Day Return Protection
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Trip Delay Protection
|x
|x
|x
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Baggage Delay Protection
|x
|x
|x
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Lost Baggage Protection
|x
|x
|x
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Roadside Assistance Dispatch Service
|x
|x
|x
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Travel & Emergency Assistance
|x
|x
|x
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Damage & Theft Purchase Protection
|x
|x
|Extended Warranty
|x
|x
|Medical Evacuation
|x
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Missed Event Ticket Protection
|x
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
We’ve reached out to Citi to confirm that these benefits are being removed. Here’s their statement:
Citi continuously evaluates our products to ensure that associated benefits best meet the needs of our customers. Due to sustained low usage, we will no longer offer select credit card benefits such as Citi Price Rewind and Trip Cancellation & Interruption Protection as of September 22, 2019 so that we can continue providing key benefits our customers use and value most at no additional cost.
So, you may want to start planning out what your new go-to cards for various travel and shopping protections will be after September 22, 2019. Here are links to our guides to various types of protections — but remember that the protections listed for Citi cards in these guides are likely being discontinued.
- Credit Cards That Offer Primary Car Rental Coverage
- What You Need to Know About The Trip Cancellation And Interruption Protection Offered By Select Credit Cards
- What’s Covered by Credit Card Travel Accident and Emergency Evacuation Insurance?
- Trip Delay Reimbursement and the Credit Cards That Offer It
- Which Credit Cards Cover Baggage Delays?
- The Best Credit Cards for Price Protection in 2019
