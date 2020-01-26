Citi Premier offering increased 65,000-point bonus in branch
If you live near a Citi branch, you might score an elevated sign-up bonus on the Citi Premier℠ Card.
As reported by Doctor of Credit, you could earn 65,000 Citi ThankYou points after you spend $4,000 on the Citi Premier within the first three months of account opening. The catch? Applicants have to sign up in branch in order to qualify.
This is only a 5,000-point difference from the 60,000-point bonus (with the same minimum spending requirement) the card is currently offering online. TPG values Citi ThankYou points at 1.7 cents each, so the extra points are worth an additional $85. If you’ve been considering the card and have a branch nearby, it makes sense to apply there rather than go through the online process. But those who would have to make a drive to another city probably won’t find the elevated bonus worth it.
The Citi Premier is Citi’s mid-tier travel rewards credit card and has a $95 annual fee (not waived the first year). It offers 3x points per dollar on travel (which includes most gas stations), 2x on dining and entertainment and 1x on everything else. While you can redeem Citi ThankYou points for gift cards, statement credits or travel through the bank’s portal, you’ll typically get the maximum value from Citi ThankYou points when you transfer them to partners like Singapore Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and Avianca.
Keep in mind you won’t be eligible for the bonus if you’ve received a new cardmember bonus for a Citi Rewards+℠ Card, Citi ThankYou® Preferred Card, Citi ThankYou® Premier/Citi Premier Card or Citi Prestige® Card, or if you have closed any of these accounts, in the past 24 months.
