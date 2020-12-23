How to use your Choice Privileges points to stay at a luxurious all-inclusive property
We’re nearing the end of the longest year ever, so now might be the perfect time to plan a getaway to a luxurious warm-weather resort. And, fortunately, Choice Hotels® can take you there with its new alliance with AMResorts®, whether you want to pay with points, cash, are one of the lucky sweepstakes winners or want to take advantage of the major promotions available right now.
With all-inclusive properties across Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America, you can experience a relaxing, sun-soaked beach vacation with AMResorts® Endless Privileges ®, Unlimited-Luxury ® and Unlimited-Fun® inclusions such as gourmet food, beverages, activities and elegant accommodations — all covered by your room rate.
Save big and earn more points at AMResorts® properties with Choice Hotels
There are some pretty incredible promotions to help you save money at AMResorts® branded properties. And, if you act soon, you can actually double-dip with two different promotions.
With the Seize Your Sunshine Promotion (see terms and conditions) you’ll get savings up to 40% off, $200 in resort coupons, plus a $50 spa credit per person at adult resorts or your kids can stay for free at family resorts. This is for reservations made from Dec. 1, 2020, through Feb. 24, 2021, for travel through Dec. 22, 2021. This promotion is valid at Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Now® Resorts & Spa and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas.
With the second promotion, if you book a $500 or more reservation with AMResorts®-branded properties on ChoiceHotels.com, you’ll earn 50,000 bonus Choice points. You just need to book your reservation by Feb. 24, 2021, and complete your stay by Dec. 22, 2021. Earning a 50,000-point bonus can go quite a long way and potentially allow you to use those points toward another AMResorts® branded property.
We found that many AMResorts® properties, which Choice has grouped with its upscale Ascend® Collection Brand, cost somewhere between 25,000 and 100,000 points per night for two guests in the room, which could mean two free nights for two travelers.
And, best of all, if you’re nervous about plans changing due to the coronavirus pandemic, these promotions come with a worry-free cancellation policy. You can book now for a trip almost any time next year, too, meaning you don’t have to travel right away if you’re not ready. Plus, don’t underestimate how much more relaxing a trip is when most of your meals, beverages and activities are included in your room rate.
Earn more Choice Privileges® points
With more than 7,100 properties worldwide, it’s easy to earn Choice Privileges® points on many hotel stays during the year. There are also ways to earn Choice Privileges® points even if you’ve never stayed at a Choice Hotels property.
One of the easiest ways to increase your balance is to purchase points, which might help you get a discounted stay at a dream property.
The Choice Privileges Visa Signature® Card is also a great way to earn points, as the card is currently offering 32,000 bonus points to new cardholders after spending $1,000 on purchases made in the first 90 days. This will help maximize your points earned during your next Choice Hotels stay and set you up nicely to start saving your points for a free night stay at an AMResorts® property.
Choice is also a partner with both American Express and Amtrak Rewards, so if you have points with either program, you can transfer them into your Choice Privileges® account. For American Express Membership Reward accounts, you can transfer your points at a 1 to 1 ratio and with Amtrak, every 5,000 Amtrak Guest Rewards points is equal to 15,000 Choice Privileges® points. While all Amex members are able to transfer their points freely, only travelers with Amtrak status can transfer points out of their Amtrak Rewards account to their Choice Privileges® account.
Bottom line
With AMResorts® offering incredible promotions for its Endless Privileges®, Unlimited-Luxury® and Unlimited-Fun® all-inclusive destinations, this is the perfect time to start thinking about your next beach vacation. Plus, its new alliance with Choice opens up more ways you can redeem your Choice points for a free hotel stay that’s packed with inclusive benefits for the most relaxing getaway ever — and it’s the only way to use points to stay at these upscale resorts.
Terms and conditions
The Seize Your Sunshine Promotion is valid on new reservations made from Dec. 1, 2020, through Feb. 24, 2021, for travel Dec. 1, 2020, to Dec. 22, 2021. Valid at all Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets, Breathless, Dreams, Now and Sunscape Resorts & Spas. The promotion includes savings up to 40% off, $200 in resort coupons, plus either a $50 Spa Credit per person or Kids Stay Free.
Kids Stay Free is only available at Dreams, Now, and Sunscape Resorts & Spas and includes one child free per paying adult, up to two children free per room.
The $50 Spa Credit is only available at Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets and Breathless Resorts & Spas. Receive one (1) $50 credit per person, up to two (2) $50 credits per room.
The published price reflects the savings and Kids Stay Free if applicable when you select the Seize Your Sunshine promotion during booking. The savings vary by resort and room category and are not reflective of the rates for the entire travel period. The entire promotion is subject to availability and can be modified or closed at any time.
The Seize Your Sunshine promotion is combinable with Group Programs when terms for both are met. It is not combinable with “Move the Date, Keep the Rate”, Great Start Breakfast Plan, Deal of the Day promotions, and may not be combinable with other promotions or special offers. Blackout dates and other restrictions may apply and vary by hotel. No rebooks or rollbacks allowed. Promotion may not be available in all markets. Travel periods will vary by participating resort based on reopening dates and is subject to change.
Spa Credit valid only on spa services, excluding 25-minute massages or treatments. Credit is not valid on spa products at the Spa Boutiques or on beauty salon services. You cannot combine the two $50 Spa Credits per room on a treatment for only one person, but the two Spa Credits may be combined for a couple’s massage. Spa Credit cannot be combined with resort coupons or any other spa discounts. Spa Credits are valid only during the original stay and cannot be deducted upon check-out. Spa Credits hold no cash value and cannot be applied for tips or taxes. They are not refundable and non-transferable.
Resort coupons
Guests will receive $200 in resort coupons per room, per stay.
$200 resort coupons include four coupons worth $10 each, two coupons worth $20 each, and three coupons worth $40 each. Of these coupons, $100 can be used for spa treatment, $60 for romantic dining, and $40 for wine purchases. Spa treatment coupons are broken down into one coupon worth $20 and two coupons worth $40. Romantic dining coupons are broken down into one coupon worth $20 and one coupon worth $40. Coupons for wine purchases are broken down into four $10 coupons.
Resort coupons for spa treatments are not combinable or valid for spa products at the Spa Boutique or 25-minute massages and treatments. Only one coupon can be redeemed per spa treatment. Coupons for romantic dining are combinable up to $60 per romantic dining experience, but not valid for bottles of wine. $10 coupons for wine can be used at any of the restaurants on property. They are not combinable — only one $10 coupon can be applied toward one bottle of wine.
Feature image courtesy of Choice Hotels®.
