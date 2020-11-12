Win a 4-night stay at a luxurious all-inclusive resort with Choice Hotels
This article is a sponsored advertisement paid for by Choice Hotels®.
Travel is picking up again, and Choice Hotels® is eager to welcome you back with open arms — and a chance to win a free beach vacation (conditions below) at some of AMResorts®’ top-of-the-line branded properties across Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean.
With Choice’s relatively new partnership with AMResorts®, you can earn and redeem your Choice Privileges® points at these truly luxurious properties when you book on ChoiceHotels.com. And with their newly launched Vacation in Paradise sweepstakes, you could potentially win one of 11 stay packages, plus a travel stipend to get you there.
Each week, one winner will be randomly selected to receive a four-night stay for two guests at an AMResorts® branded property, plus a $1,000 travel stipend. The winner will receive a voucher to stay at either Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts; Secrets®; Breathless®; Now® Resorts & Spas; or Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Since the sweepstakes started on Oct. 22, this means you still have many more weeks to become one of the lucky winners.
The grand prize winner will receive a four-night stay for four guests at a Dreams® Resorts & Spas branded property, plus a $2,000 travel stipend. This travel stipend will be delivered as a prepaid card that can be used for anything, such as airplane tickets, car rentals, even souvenirs during the trip.
Just remember, this sweepstakes is limited to residents in the U.S. and Canada. You can read all the sweepstake terms here.
How to enter the promotion
With so many different ways to enter the sweepstakes, there’s an opportunity for everyone to get involved without even leaving the comfort of your couch.
On the first day entering the sweepstakes, you’ll want to visit the Vacation in Paradise sweepstakes page and complete a registration form once. Every subsequent day thereafter, you’ll only have to submit your email address. This will enter you into the drawing for that particular week, plus it also gives you an entry into the Grand Prize drawing. To maximize your entries, you can enter once per day — giving you seven entries into the drawing for that particular week.
You can then continue to earn additional sweepstakes entries, in other ways. Most of these actions will award you bonus entries just once during the promotional period (Oct. 22 through Dec. 27) and enter you into that week’s entry period drawing. But, there are a few that will actually allow you to earn entries on a daily basis. There are bonus opportunities on the sweepstakes homepage to increase your chances of winning, such as:
— Take the resort brand quiz (earn one additional entry during the promotional period)
— Watch the “Take a Peek at Paradise” video (earn one additional entry during the promotional period)
— Tell-a-Friend through email and Twitter (U.S. entrants can earn up to three additional entries per day — up to 201 entries during the promotional period)
— Share on Twitter (Canadian entrants can earn up to three additional entries per day — up to 201 entries during the promotional period)
— Sign up for the Choice Privileges® program (free to register, earn five additional entries during the promotional period)
— Download the Choice Hotels® mobile app (earn five additional entries during the promotional period)
— Visit the Choice Hotels® Deals page through the sweepstakes website (earn three additional entries per day — up to 201 entries during the promotional period)
— Book a hotel stay through the Choice Hotels® website (earn five additional entries during the promotional period)
— Book a stay through the Choice Hotels® mobile app (earn five additional entries during the promotional period)
— Book an AMResorts®-branded property through the Choice Hotels® website (earn 10 additional entries during the promotional period)
With a winner being selected every week, you’ll want to make sure to engage with as many bonus entry opportunities as allowed, while also submitting the promotional registration form daily. For most members, they will be able to earn as many as 501 entries toward the Grand Prize.
But, TPG readers will have a slight advantage. Choice is offering a bonus opportunity to earn two additional entries into the Grand Prize drawing. All you have to do is enter the secret word, SALTWATER, on the sweepstakes website, bringing your total entries for the Grand Prize up to 503 if you maximize your opportunities.
You must be a Choice Privileges® member in order to claim a prize, so make sure to sign up for an account if you don’t already have one. Plus, as mentioned above, this will also earn you five additional entries into the sweepstakes.
AMResorts® branded properties: Amazing experiences in luxury
Now that we’ve told you all about the sweepstakes and the opportunity to win a four-night stay at some top resorts, you might be thinking to yourself, “What are AMResorts®, anyway?”
But there’s a good chance you’ve already heard of or stayed at many of their unique resort brands, especially the popular Dreams® and Secrets® resorts.
AMResorts® brands comprise of many family-friendly and adults-only luxury destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. These all-inclusive resorts feature sun-soaked beaches, elegant accommodations, world-class spas, gourmet dining, unlimited premium drinks and many other activities.
The family-friendly resorts include Dreams® Resorts & Spa, Now® Resorts & Spa, Reflect® Resorts & Spa and Sunscape® Resorts & Spa. For travelers seeking an adults-only stay, there’s Secrets® Resorts & Spas and Breathless® Resorts & Spas. Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts boutique resorts offer a holistic wellness experience in a tranquil, adult-centric environment, but welcome children as well.
The resorts have aligned with Choice Hotels’ upscale Ascend® Collection Brand so you can use your hard-earned Choice Privileges® points at these properties.
This means points earned from stays at Comfort® properties, Cambria® hotels properties and Quality® properties — just to name a few — can now be used for a luxurious vacation in many desirable destinations. Or, if you don’t have a stash of Choice Privileges® points, you can also earn them through the Choice Privileges Visa Signature® Card or by transferring them from your American Express® Membership Rewards account.
Right now, the Choice Privileges Visa Signature® Card is offering 32,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases made in the first 90 days (see conditions below) This will get you one step closer to a free night stay at an AMResorts® branded property — all for no annual fee.
Stacking the sweepstakes with more points
On top of using your points at AMResorts® branded properties, there are some amazing promotions you can take advantage of to save money if you’re planning a paid stay. Not only will these promotions earn you bonus points, free nights, complimentary upgrades and more, but you’ll also be able to book with a worry-free cancellation policy in case your plans happen to change.
The first promotion will allow you to earn 50,000 bonus Choice points (see details below) when booking a reservation costing $500 or more at qualifying AMResorts® branded properties through the Choice Hotels website, mobile app or call centers. Since TPG currently value’s Choice Privileges® points at 0.6 cents, this promotion alone is worth $300. You just need to book your reservation by Nov. 30, 2020, and complete your stay by Dec. 22, 2021.
Not convinced? Well, the second promotion is even better. With AMResorts®’ Free, Free, Free promotion (see conditions below), you’ll receive:
- A free night when you book three to six nights at select resorts
- A voucher at checkout for a future free night at AMResorts® branded properties
- $200 in resort coupons per stay
- Children stay free at Dreams®, Now® and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas properties (one child free per adult, up to two children)
- Free upgrade to the next room category at check-in
- Free in-room welcome gift at Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts and Secrets® and Breathless® Resorts & Spas properties
- Free cancellation up to 24 hours before arrival
This is for reservations booked through Nov. 30, 2020, for stays completed by Dec. 22, 2022. You’ll also have to book a specific rate in order to get these perks and meet the minimum stay requirements based on your particular destination. Read all the details here.
Bottom line
With a great Choice Hotels® sweepstakes underway, you’ll want to make sure to get as many entries in as possible. Put this on your daily “to-do” list, as it will only take a minute or two to complete your entries — and the result could potentially be a luxurious travel package. Let’s be honest, we could all badly use an upscale getaway right about now.
And if you’re not one of the lucky winners (or even if you are), there are so many opportunities to earn and redeem points or save a ton of money on your next stay, definitely consider booking an AMResorts® vacation through Choice Hotels® when you start planning your next getaway.
Terms and conditions
Chance to win a beach vacation
No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chance of winning. Legal residents of the 50 United States (including Washington, D.C.) and Canada (excluding Quebec) 18 years and older. Void in Quebec and where prohibited. Sweepstakes ends Dec. 27, 2020. For Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit www.vacationinparadisesweeps.com.
If Canadian resident, mathematical skill-testing question must be correctly answered to win. Eleven prizes (approximate retail values from $2,056 to $5,087 USD) available to be won. Sponsor: Choice Hotels International Services Corp., 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400 Rockville, MD 20850, U.S.
Choice Privileges® Visa Signature® credit card
Offer subject to credit approval. Not everyone will qualify for the Choice Privileges® Visa Signature® credit card. If, at the time of your application, you do not meet the credit criteria previously established for this offer, or the income you report is insufficient based on your obligations, we may not be able to open an account for you or you may receive a Platinum card and benefits will vary. This offer is available through this advertisement and may not be accessible elsewhere. For complete pricing and other details, please see the Terms and Conditions.
This one-time offer is valid for eligible cardmembers. You may not be eligible for this offer if you currently have or previously had an account with us in this program. In addition, you may not be eligible for this offer if, at any time during our relationship with you, we have cause, as determined by us in our sole discretion, to suspect that the account is being obtained or will be used for abusive or gaming activity (such as, but not limited to, obtaining or using the account to maximize rewards earned in a manner that is not consistent with typical consumer activity and/or multiple credit card account applications/openings). Please see the About This Offer section of the Terms and Conditions for important information.
Annual fee is $0. 0% introductory APR on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening is applicable for the first 15 billing cycles that immediately follow each balance transfer. This introductory APR offer does not apply to purchases and cash advances. For new and outstanding balance transfers after the introductory period and all purchases, the variable APR is 15.74%, 19.99% or 24.99%, depending upon our review of your application and your credit history at account opening. The variable APR for cash advances is 25.24%. The APRs on your account will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate and are subject to change. The minimum monthly interest charge will be $.50. Balance transfer fee: 3% (min. $5). Cash advance fee: 5% (min. $10). Foreign transaction fee is 3%. See Terms and Conditions for updated and more information about the terms of this offer, including the “About the Variable APRs on Your Account” section for the current Prime Rate information.
Please review the Reward Summary for important information about the program benefits and features listed above and the Terms and Conditions for full details about the reward benefits (such as how points are earned), interest rates and account fees and terms for this particular offer before applying.
Important information about the Choice Privileges Rewards Program: Eight thousand (8,000) bonus points can be redeemed for a free night at over 1,000 Choice Privileges locations; a free night at most Choice Privileges locations requires more than 8,000 points. Visit ChoiceHotels.com/Choice-Privileges for more details regarding the terms of the Choice Privileges Reward Program and redemption levels. Restrictions, taxes and fees apply.
Bonus points: Thirty-two thousand (32,000) bonus points will be awarded after at least $1,000 in Net Purchases (that are not later returned or restricted) has been charged to the new account within 90 days of account opening. Bonus Points will be awarded at the close of the billing statement after the qualifying transaction(s) have posted. 32,000 points can be redeemed for up to 4 free nights at eligible Choice Hotels® locations.
Earn 50,000 bonus Choice points
To qualify for the bonus 50,000 Choice Privileges Points, you must spend at least $500 for a reservation at a Zoetry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Now Resorts & Spas or Sunscape Resorts & Spas property by Dec. 21, 2021 and your reservations must be made by Nov. 30, 2020. For clarity, this offer is per reservation, regardless of the number of rooms.
This offer is only valid for qualifying stays, which excludes multiple Choice Privileges account numbers on consecutive night stays, multiple check-ins or checkouts during consecutive night stays, rooms booked below certain rates, reward night stays, complimentary rooms, rooms paid for by a travel agent or third-party online retailer including online travel agencies, wholesale packages, group tours and stays booked using the employee discount or the friends, family and associate discount.
This offer cannot be combined with any other discounts, promotions or offers. This offer is valid only for use per customer, and the total bonus is limited to 50,000 points. The bonus points should be posted to your account within 6 weeks of your completed stay, and are not subject to elite bonuses. Choice Hotels reserves the right to change or discontinue this offer at any time. Available to U.S. and Canadian residents only. Resorts and Spas are independently owned and operated.
AMResorts®’ Free, Free, Free + 1 promotion
These are the abbreviated Terms and Conditions. View the full terms and conditions here.
AMResorts Free Free Free + 1 Promotion is valid on new bookings made from now until Nov. 10, 2020, in Canada and Nov. 30, 2020, in the United States for travel from July 9, 2020, until Dec. 22, 2021. As part of this promotion, guests will receive:
- One free night (varies by destination)
- Guaranteed free upgrade at check-in to the next room category
- Kids Stay Free (Dreams, Now and Sunscape Resorts & Spas) or free in-room welcome gift (Zoetry, Secrets and Breathless Resorts & Spas)
- $200 in resort coupons
Plus, guests will receive a Free Night toward their return stay at any AMResorts property
Guests who book the Free Free Free + 1 Promotion will receive a complimentary free night when booking a return stay of five nights or more at AMResorts in the Americas/seven nights or more at AMResorts Europe any room category at any participating AMResorts property, in any destination. A certificate will be issued to the guest at time of checkout for any reservation booked under the Free Free Free + 1 promotion for three nights or longer.
Guests will have 60 days from time of receipt to book their return stay in order to redeem the certificate for a free night. Return stay can be booked for travel between now and Dec. 22, 2022. Certificate must be presented at time of check-in. Return stay does not have to be booked at the same hotel of the guest original stay. Return stay based on availability at time of booking.
Promotion may vary by destination, is subject to availability and can be modified or closed out at any time. Promotion does not apply to Deal of the Day or Presidential Suite room categories. Promotion is not available to the following dates; Dec. 23 to Dec. 31, 2020; Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, 2021; March 27 to April 3, 2021; Dec. 23 to Dec. 31, 2021; Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2022; and April 9 to April 16, 2022. Additional blackout dates and other restrictions may be added by individual resorts on a case by case basis. Combinable with social groups and Group Programs. Not combinable with hotel specific free night promotions, Great Start Breakfast Plan or Move the Date, Keep the Rate Program. May not be combinable with other promotions. No rebooks or rollbacks permitted. Employees of wholesalers and tour operators do not qualify. Free nights are not commissionable. Offer valid only in the U.S. and Canada.
Feature image of Dreams Palm Beach Punta Cana courtesy of Choice Hotels®.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.