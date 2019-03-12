Chipotle Launches a Rewards Program and Offers Cash Giveaways
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Here’s a good Tuesday afternoon pick-me-up: Chipotle has just officially launched a rewards program. And to celebrate, they’re giving customers free money via Venmo.
The program, which was first introduced in test markets in October 2018, is now available for customers to participate in nationwide.
The rules are simple: for every dollar spent at Chipotle, you can earn 10 rewards points. Once you reach 1,250 points (equivalent to spending $125), you can redeem your free burrito, burrito bowl, tacos or salad. A Chipotle spokesperson confirmed that the program will be helping customers along with “extra points days” and surprise birthday rewards.
Interested? Well, you can join the program by either visiting the company’s website or by downloading the Chipotle mobile app. And when you’re all set, there will already be a free perk (chips and guac with your first meal purchase) waiting for you.
Circling back to that free money — to celebrate the launch of its new rewards program, Chipotle has teamed up with Venmo to give away $250,000 to up to 25,000 people through the mobile payment app. To sign up, all you have to do is enter your phone number (one that corresponds with your Venmo account) on ChipotleRewardMe.com before the deadline on March 15 and wait for the cash to start flowin’. Prizes will range from between $1 to $500 each day.
While Chipotle Rewards is definitely a new way to optimize your dining purchases, make sure to use the right credit cards (like the Citi Prestige Card and the American Express® Gold Card), so you can earn up to 4x points on your meal.
Featured image by Scott Olson/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.