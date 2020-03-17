Tower workers at Chicago Midway airport test positive for COVID-19; ground stop ordered
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Officials have ordered a ground stop at Chicago Midway Airport (MDW) Tuesday evening. No flights are going out of, or into, the airport. The one currently inbound flight is proceeding to MDW but may divert to another airport. The reason is that three workers at the air traffic control tower have tested positive for COVID-19, which resulted in the closure of the tower, according to media reports. The Federal Aviation Administration said that the tower is being cleaned.
Flight-tracking site FlightAware reported that all flights inbound to MDW are being held at their origin airports until 6:15 p.m. Chicago time, i.e. a ground stop.
Get Coronavirus travel updates. Stay on top of industry impacts, flight cancellations, and more.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued the following statement, as reported by the CBS Chicago affiliate:
Contingency plans are in place to ensure the continuity of maintenance and around-the-clock air traffic control services at Midway and other air traffic facilities across the nation. In extreme circumstances, service levels could vary, but safety will not be compromised.
Aviation journalist Ethan Klapper tweeted that sources familiar with the situation said “there will not be a quick resolution.”
Midway International Airport has not yet provided a statement on the situation.
Flight-tracking site Flightradar24 showed that flights bound for Midway currently are turning back or appearing to divert:
We will update this post as more information becomes available.
For more on the coronavirus outbreak, see:
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.