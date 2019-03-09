This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
With Tax Day looming in the United States, the last thing anyone wants to think about is shelling out more money. Mercifully, a number of credit cards and airlines/hotels are offering easy ways to reduce the cost of using tax-filing software.
A host of American Express cards are offering $20 off TurboTax’s Self-Employed or Self-Employed Live software, while you’ll get $10 to $15 back on its lower-tiered products. We spotted this offer on our Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card, but it should find its way to most every Amex card. To check, visit “Amex Offers” in your online web profile or on the Amex app.
A number of Chase cards are offering targeted cash back offers on TurboTax as well as TaxSlayer products. We spotted the above offers on the Chase Sapphire Reserve, IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, and even the no-annual fee Chase Freedom. To check for yourself, open your Chase mobile app and toggle through available offers for each Chase card you hold.
For avid Southwest fliers, the airline is offering 1,000 bonus Rapid Rewards points when you file using TurboTax by April 15, 2019. That’s more than half of the points needed to fly Southwest to Hawaii once a new round of sales begin.
As always, we’d encourage you to begin any online shopping (even shopping for tax software) at a cash-back portal like CashbackMonitor.com. For example, you can earn nine Chase Ultimate Rewards points per dollar spent at H&R Block. If you’d prefer to earn Citi ThankYou points or American AAdvantage miles, you’ll find links there for those bonuses as well.
It’s also a fine time to remember that you can pay taxes with a credit card, which is a great way to cover a steep minimum spend on a new premium card like the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card. If you want to learn more about the pros/cons of doing so, check out our exhaustive guide to paying taxes with a credit card.
