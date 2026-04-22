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Chase Travel adds luxury vacation home rentals to portal with Plum Guide

April 22, 2026
3 min read
Parisian view
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Chase is expanding its Chase Travel℠ portal, and it's good news for vacation rental enthusiasts.

Chase Travel has partnered with Plum Guide, a curated vacation home platform with handpicked properties across the globe. With this news, select Sapphire cardholders can now book vacation homes on Chase Travel.

Previously, only Chase Freedom and Ink Business cardholders had access to this option.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) and Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) cardholders can book one of these unique stays through Plum Guide — and earn valuable Chase Ultimate Rewards points on these bookings.

Here's what you need to know.

What is Plum Guide?

If you aren't familiar with Plum Guide, it's a booking platform for over 30,000 top-tier vacation home rentals in more than 40 countries. Plum Guide hand-selects its properties using over 150 criteria focused on comfort, design and location.

Featured destinations with Plum homes include London, Paris, Lisbon and Tuscany. Properties range from cottages and villas to city apartments and beach houses.

Bedroom in a vacation home
CHASE TRAVEL

Almost all Plum homes will be available through Chase Travel, and half of these will be exclusive to The Edit, Chase's premium collection of hotels and vacation homes.

Related: The full list of Chase's The Edit properties is available for Sapphire Reserve cardholders

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Booking Plum Guide homes through Chase Travel

Sapphire Preferred and Sapphire Reserve cardholders can book Plum Guide homes in the Chase Travel portal.

Plum homes included in The Edit are eligible for up to $500 in annual statement credits for The Edit on the Sapphire Reserve (earned as two $250 credits that can be used at any time, but cannot be combined).

Kitchen in a vacation home
CHASE TRAVEL

Plus, Sapphire Reserve cardholders will earn 8 points per dollar spent on Plum bookings made through Chase Travel. Sapphire Preferred cardholders will earn 5 points per dollar spent on these reservations.

Related: What's the difference between Chase's The Edit properties and Points Boost?

Bottom line

The addition of Plum Guide homes to Chase Travel is great news for vacation home enthusiasts who want to earn Chase points or redeem their statement credits for The Edit toward luxury stays across the globe.

Since the ability to book vacation homes was previously limited to Freedom and Ink Business cardholders, this is also a positive addition for those with Sapphire cards.

To learn more, read our Sapphire Reserve review and Sapphire Preferred review.

Apply here: Chase Sapphire Preferred
Apply here: Chase Sapphire Reserve

Featured image by CHASE TRAVEL
Editorial disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airline or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.