This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
About a year after discontinuing its only two Canadian credit cards and closing its operations north of the border, Chase has made the stunning decision to forgive all outstanding debt on those cards rather than continue collection efforts.
As of July 27, cardholders of the Chase Amazon.ca Rewards Visa and the Marriott Rewards Premier Visa will see a $0 balance reported to the credit bureau. This means that the act of Chase forgiving debt won’t have any negative impact on people’s credit scores, and any payments made as of July 27 will be returned to customers.
Chase declined to say how many customers were affected by this decision or exactly how much debt was forgiven, though for a bank with over $2.7 trillion in assets under management, the financial cost to Chase was likely fairly limited. Chase reported just over $150 billion in total credit card loans worldwide in the second quarter, with the Canadian debt likely representing just a small fraction of that. Debt collection requires Chase to pay accountants and taxes and collection agencies, so it likely made little sense for the bank to continue that effort a the same time it was winding down its operations and looking to leave Canada.
It’s rare to see feel-good stories about credit card debt or about big banks making generous decisions like this one. But there are two important points to consider with this story. The first is that Chase’s decision to pull out of the Canadian credit card market means there are even fewer card options available for Canadians to earn cash back and travel rewards. While we continue to see new credit products launched in America, the same is not true elsewhere in the world.
Chase told Canada’s CBC news that it choose the debt-forgiveness route so that all its customers would benefit, with a spokesperson saying: “Ultimately, we felt it was a better decision for all parties, particularly our customers.”
However, this isn’t exactly true. Chase’s actions only benefited customers who carried a balance, not those who paid off their bill in full each month. The number one commandment of travel rewards is to never carry a balance on your credit cards, as the interest you pay from month to month will quickly erase the value of any points and miles you might have earned. Put another way — the people who benefit from this decision likely weren’t in it for the points and miles in the first place.
Featured photo via Shutterstock
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.