Premium Chase cardholders can redeem 3,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points for an immersive, behind-the-scenes Apple TV+ experience in New York City this weekend.

The pop-up, held at 415 Fifth Avenue, opens at 10:30 a.m. this weekend, with the last entry at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Eligible cards include the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) and Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ (see rates and fees).

Each cardholder can purchase up to two nonrefundable tickets, and cash payment is not accepted. Based on TPG’s December 2025 valuations, 3,000 points are worth roughly $62 per ticket.

Once inside, attendees step into recreated environments from "Drops of God," "F1 The Movie," "The Morning Show," "Pluribus," "Severance," "Shrinking" and "The Studio."

You can expect access to real sets and props, as well as culinary and cocktail touches inspired by the shows and movies. There will also be immersive photo and video moments modeled after iconic scenes.

The event is 21+, and Chase notes that the experience is largely standing and walking, with limited seating. Fun and festive attire is encouraged. There’s no parking on-site, but the venue is near the B, D, F, M, N, Q and R subway lines and just about a mile from Penn Station.

We recommend securing your ticket ASAP if you are interested. The checkout flow is not very intuitive — you’ll need to enter your email address in both fields on the first page before continuing.

Bottom line

This is a niche redemption, but if you’re in New York City and you're an Apple TV+ fan, then a one-off, interactive set experience for 3,000 points may be worthwhile.

And for all Sapphire Reserve cardholders — even those not attending — don’t forget to activate your complimentary Apple TV+ and Apple Music subscriptions to maximize your cardholder perks (through June 22, 2027).

