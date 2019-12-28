Exchange your unwanted gift cards for Hotel.com gift cards and more
If you received gift cards during the holidays that you don’t want, you don’t have to keep them. You could try to regift them or sell them to an individual online, but TPG’s Summer Hull recently noticed an easier option.
Specifically, she noticed that you can get a Hotels.com gift card when you trade in unwanted gift cards through CardCash. However, Hotels.com isn’t the only option; you can get cash or ten other types of gift cards through CardCash when you exchange an unwanted gift card.
CardCash buys unwanted gift cards for less than their face value. CardCash also sells discounted gift cards, but if you’re looking to purchase gift cards you’ll need to decide whether the discount is worth not earning the bonus points and miles that you can often get when purchasing gift cards from other types of merchants. So, today we’ll only consider how you can use CardCash to offload your unwanted gift cards.
If you have an unwanted gift card, you can go to CardCash’s selling page to see if they’ll make an offer for your card. Select the type of gift card you want to sell and input the current balance on the gift card.
As soon as you click Get Offer, you’ll see a cash offer as well as offers for ten types of gift cards that you could receive in exchange for your unwanted gift card.
If you opt to receive cash, you can get a check in the mail, an automated clearing house deposit or a PayPal deposit. But, you can get more value by trading your unwanted gift card for another gift card. Currently, trading for a Hotels.com gift card provides the greatest value. Remember that you’ll still be working toward getting a free night for every ten nights you stay when paying with a gift card. So, if you tend to book hotels through Hotels.com, this may be a good option for any unwanted holiday gift cards.
Note that you’ll get different offers depending on which type of gift card you’re trading in. For example, the offers I received for a $50 Zaxby’s card are much lower than the offers I received for a $50 Target gift card:
I haven’t tried CashCard personally, so I can’t vouch for its safety or customer experience. However, the CardCash’s FAQs page attempts to provide reassurance to users. I’d personally be willing to try CardCash if I had a card that I wasn’t going to use — although if you’re a United loyalist you may prefer to turn your unwanted gift cards into United miles.
