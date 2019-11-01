Get a 20% Bonus When Transferring Capital One Miles to Air France-KLM Flying Blue
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
When it comes to exciting flexible points programs, Capital One is starting to give other credit card issuers a run for their money. After a series of solid transfer bonus promotions, including elevated transfers to Emirates and JetBlue, the issuer has announced another bonus, this time for Air France and KLM’s Flying Blue.
Starting today, Nov. 1, Capital One card holders will receive a 20% bonus on all miles transferred to Flying Blue until Nov. 30. The normal transfer rate is 2 Capital One miles to 1.5 Flying Blue miles, but with the promotion, you’ll see that bumped up to 2:1.8, or 1,000 Venture Miles to 900 Flying Blue miles.
Flying Blue may not be the most valuable mileage program around, especially considering its move last year to a semi-dynamic award chart. But there are still plenty of sweet spots to be had, and you can also use Flying Blue miles to book flights on SkyTeam carriers such as Delta and Korean.
One of my favorite parts of Flying Blue is that it opens up a lot of premium cabin availability on Air France’s own aircraft — and rates from the US to Europe aren’t too bad either, with business-class awards starting at just 53,000 Flying Blue miles one-way. With this transfer bonus, you’d need to transfer only 59,000 Capital One miles to Flying Blue to book one of these saver business awards to Europe. That’s a great redemption for business class to Europe.
The main downside is that Flying Blue can charge somewhat hefty carrier surcharges for flights on its own metal, usually ranging around ~$250 for a one-way business-class flight, though it can creep higher as well.
Flying Blue has some other solid options in its award chart. You can fly from the US to Hawaii on Delta for just 17,500 miles one-way or 35,000 round-trip in coach. Flying to Israel can present great value too, with prices starting at 25,000 miles one-way in economy and 62,500 in business.
You can also stack this transfer bonus with Flying Blue’s monthly promo awards, which offer discounts of 25-50% off on select routes. You can see November’s list here, which includes discounted business class awards from Chicago to Europe.
Because Air France doesn’t publish an award chart, it’s definitely worth checking the pricing of your preferred route through the Air France website and its miles estimator before you initiate a transfer. In our tests, transfers from Capital One to Air France went through instantly. So you should be able to book your award immediately after you move over your Capital One miles.
And if you don’t have enough Capital One miles, you can also transfer from American Express Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Citi ThankYou Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy to Flying Blue to top off your account.
Only four credit cards earn Capital One miles, but all of those miles-earning cards are eligible for this transfer bonus. So if you hold any of these cards, you’ll be able to transfer Capital One miles to Flying Blue with the 20% bonus:
- Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card
- Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card
- Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business
- Capital One® Spark® Miles Select for Business
Right now there’s even an unbelievable 200,000-mile sign-up bonus on the Capital One Spark Miles business card. It comes with a high $50,000 spend requirement, but if your business has regular monthly expenses, you could easily make it to that threshold within the six month timeframe. And since the Spark Miles card earns 2 miles per dollar on all purchases, you’d end up with a whopping 300,000 miles between the bonus and your regular mileage earning when all is said and done.
Finally, for more on how to best maximize the Flying Blue program, check out these guides:
Featured image by Emily McNutt / The Points Guy.
LIMITED TIME OFFER: Earn up to 200,000 bonus miles with this business card, plus 5x miles on hotels and car rental booking through Capital One Travel, and 2x miles on all other purchases.
- Limited Time Offer: Earn up to 200,000 bonus miles worth up to $2,000 to spend on travel—flights, hotels and more
- Earn 50,000 bonus miles when you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months and earn 150,000 bonus miles when you spend $50,000 in the first 6 months of your account opening
- Earn unlimited 2X miles per dollar on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions, and miles won't expire for the life of the account
- Earn 5X miles on hotel and rental car bookings through Capital One Travel℠ using a Spark Miles card
- Transfer your miles to 10+ leading travel loyalty programs like JetBlue™, Air Canada, and Emirates™
- Redeem your miles instantly for any travel-related purchases, from flights and hotels to ride-sharing services
- Fly through security with one statement credit for either the $85 TSA Pre✓® application fee or the $100 Global Entry application fee
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.