When you're traveling for work, a canceled flight is more than a hassle. It can mean missing an important meeting or paying up for a last-minute fare.

Through the end of January 2027, Capital One is giving select business cardholders a new way to manage flight disruptions. Eligible flights booked through Capital One Business Travel will automatically include free rebooking on another airline after a qualifying cancellation or delay, with Capital One covering the new ticket up to $5,000 per traveler.

How Capital One's complimentary flight rebooking works

When travelers book flights through Capital One Business Travel, Capital One will monitor eligible itineraries beginning 24 hours before departure. If the flight is canceled or delayed by at least three hours, the traveler will receive a notification and gain access to a self-service rebooking tool.

Winter weather can quickly create widespread flight disruptions. DENVER POST/GETTY IMAGES

The benefit covers several types of disruptions, including:

Adverse weather conditions

Airport operational issues

Air traffic control issues

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Last week's ground stop, which backed flights up for days, is a good example of when this benefit could be a huge help.

And unlike traditional airline rebooking, which may be limited to flights operated by the original carrier or its partners, Capital One's tool allows eligible travelers to select a replacement flight on another airline, with the new ticket covered up to $5,000 per traveler.

The flexibility to jump to a competing airline is the standout feature. When one carrier is sold out, another airline may still have space. Re-routing through a different connecting airport can also be strategic to avoid weather issues altogether.

Replacement flights must depart on the same or following day, serve the original destination or a nearby airport and be booked in the same (or lower) fare class. Despite these terms, this will still give travelers far more flexibility than handling things independently.

Travelers can also contact a live agent for 24/7 support.

Which Capital One business cardholders are eligible?

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Capital One Business Travel is available to cardholders with several Capital One business cards, including the following:

Holding one of these cards does not guarantee the free add-on. To check, log in to Capital One Business Travel. If the complimentary rebooking feature is available to you, it will be automatically added to your eligible flight at checkout.

The Venture X Business is particularly relevant for frequent flyers because it earns 5 miles per dollar spent on flights booked through Capital One Business Travel. Plus, it comes with a $300 annual credit for bookings made through Capital One Business Travel.

New applicants can potentially get even more value from Capital One Business Travel through the card's current welcome offer, which includes up to 300,000 bonus miles and a $1,000 travel credit after meeting two spending thresholds:

Earn 150,000 bonus miles after spending $40,000 on purchases in the first four months from account opening.

Earn an additional 150,000 bonus miles and a $1,000 Capital One Business Travel credit (to use in the first cardholder year) after spending $120,000 total on purchases in the first four months from account opening.

The information for the Capital One Spark Classic for Business, Capital One Spark Miles for Business, Capital One Spark Miles Select for Business, Capital One Spark Pro and Capital One Spark Classic Miles for Business has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

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Related: Capital One Venture X Business review: High earning rates and premium perks for businesses

What to know before relying on the benefit

This is useful protection, but it comes with restrictions. The original ticket must be booked through Capital One Business Travel, and the disruption must meet the three-hour threshold within 24 hours of departure.

AARON SCHWARTZ/MIDDLE EAST IMAGES, AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

It's also temporary. The complimentary is available for eligible bookings made through the end of January 2027, while supplies last. Capital One hasn't published a final eligible departure date.

Still, this could be valuable for business travelers with time-sensitive trips. It can also eliminate business travel bottlenecks, such as waiting for a manager to approve a costly replacement ticket.

Related: Getting a refund for a canceled or delayed flight

Trip delay coverage still matters

Capital One's new feature will help you with rebooking options, but it won't cover the other costs of getting stranded.

For example, if you're rebooked on a flight the following day, you may need to pay for a hotel, meals or transportation. That's where eligible credit card trip delay coverage could help.

Trip delay insurance covers unexpected costs related to qualifying delays, such as accommodations, meals or transportation while waiting out your delay.

That gap can be especially important during weather or air traffic control disruptions, when airlines generally do not pay for stranded travelers' hotels or meals.

Not every eligible card includes trip delay coverage, though. The Venture X Business covers up to $500 per ticket for meals and lodging when a trip is delayed six hours or more or requires an overnight stay.* Cash-back cards like the Spark Cash don't include it. Check your card's benefits guide before you travel.

Related: Flight delayed? 4 things to do to get trip delay reimbursement from your credit card

Bottom line

Capital One's complimentary flight disruption rebooking could be a valuable perk for business travelers facing cancellations or lengthy delays, particularly when another airline can get them to their destination sooner.

And it costs you nothing extra when booking on Capital One Business Travel.

The promotion is available to select Capital One customers for a limited time, so check whether the benefit appears at checkout before relying on it for an upcoming trip.

*For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the benefits may be provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply.