Thanks to high amounts of winter rainfall, California may be lucky enough to enjoy another superbloom in 2026. Normally, the state only experiences superblooms — rare events in which countless dormant wildflowers bloom simultaneously — once every decade or so. However, there was a superbloom as recently as 2023, and those bright orange blooms might return this year.

Those unusually heavy winter rains may have created ideal conditions for the natural phenomenon in certain Southern California desert areas, according to CBS 8 San Diego. Some of these regions received about 3.5 inches of rain over the two months leading up to January 2026. Typically, the area gets about 5 inches of rain, so it has already received roughly 70% of its annual average.

Where to see the California superbloom

When in bloom, the wildflowers blanket desert landscapes and hillsides in color between March and April. One of the top places to witness these carpets of vibrant flowers will be Death Valley. Toward the end of 2025, the National Weather Service reported that Death Valley had experienced record-breaking rainfall — a good superbloom sign. Some people have already noticed early blooms popping up in the area, which indicates that the ground is ready to produce more expansive wildflower fields.

Blooms have also been spotted in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park near San Diego. Other popular viewing spots in Southern California include Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve State Natural Reserve, Joshua Tree National Park and Mojave National Preserve. The 2026 wildflower season is expected to peak from March through April in low-elevation deserts and possibly extend into May and June in places with higher elevations.

Wildflowers in Henderson Canyon in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in 2017. SAM ANTONIO PHOTOGRAPHY/GETTY IMAGES

Related: The best national parks in California

While superbloom forecasts look the strongest in Southern California, there are still plenty of popular spots for spring wildflower viewing in central and Northern California. Some destinations include Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County, North Table Mountain Ecological Reserve in Butte County and Mount Diablo State Park in Contra Costa County. Desert areas of neighboring states Nevada and Arizona may also see robust wildflower seasons in spring 2026, depending on the weather.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

What to know when planning your superbloom trip

The outlook may be promising, but keep in mind that hot, dry weather can deter a full superbloom. Temperatures have been higher than average in Southern California over the past month or so, and if things continue this way, it could ruin the expected blooms. Scientists and park officials are monitoring conditions closely to predict blooms.

If the superbloom does occur, visitors and locals alike are sure to flock to the hillsides to see the orange flowers. However, it's important to visit in a way that respects and sustains the environment so that these flowers can continue blooming far into the future. So, stick to trails, avoid picking flowers and only enter authorized areas.

Bottom line

Hopeful visitors, cross your fingers for rain and cooler temperatures over the next few months. No matter which spot you choose, the California superbloom promises an unforgettable experience for anyone seeking vibrant spring wildflowers.

Related reading: