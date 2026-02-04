Skip to content
Go to Home Page
News

A California superbloom may happen this year — here's what we know so far

Feb. 04, 2026
4 min read
California Superbloom_Sundry Photography
The cards we feature here are from partners who compensate us when you are approved through our site, and this may impact how or where these products appear. We don’t cover all available credit cards, but our analysis, reviews, and opinions are entirely from our editorial team. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Please view our advertising policy and product review methodology for more information.

Thanks to high amounts of winter rainfall, California may be lucky enough to enjoy another superbloom in 2026. Normally, the state only experiences superblooms — rare events in which countless dormant wildflowers bloom simultaneously — once every decade or so. However, there was a superbloom as recently as 2023, and those bright orange blooms might return this year.

Those unusually heavy winter rains may have created ideal conditions for the natural phenomenon in certain Southern California desert areas, according to CBS 8 San Diego. Some of these regions received about 3.5 inches of rain over the two months leading up to January 2026. Typically, the area gets about 5 inches of rain, so it has already received roughly 70% of its annual average.

Where to see the California superbloom

When in bloom, the wildflowers blanket desert landscapes and hillsides in color between March and April. One of the top places to witness these carpets of vibrant flowers will be Death Valley. Toward the end of 2025, the National Weather Service reported that Death Valley had experienced record-breaking rainfall — a good superbloom sign. Some people have already noticed early blooms popping up in the area, which indicates that the ground is ready to produce more expansive wildflower fields.

Blooms have also been spotted in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park near San Diego. Other popular viewing spots in Southern California include Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve State Natural Reserve, Joshua Tree National Park and Mojave National Preserve. The 2026 wildflower season is expected to peak from March through April in low-elevation deserts and possibly extend into May and June in places with higher elevations.

Colorful desert wildflowers under a colorful sunrise
Wildflowers in Henderson Canyon in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in 2017. SAM ANTONIO PHOTOGRAPHY/GETTY IMAGES

Related: The best national parks in California

While superbloom forecasts look the strongest in Southern California, there are still plenty of popular spots for spring wildflower viewing in central and Northern California. Some destinations include Carrizo Plain National Monument in San Luis Obispo County, North Table Mountain Ecological Reserve in Butte County and Mount Diablo State Park in Contra Costa County. Desert areas of neighboring states Nevada and Arizona may also see robust wildflower seasons in spring 2026, depending on the weather.

Daily Newsletter
Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter
Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts

What to know when planning your superbloom trip

The outlook may be promising, but keep in mind that hot, dry weather can deter a full superbloom. Temperatures have been higher than average in Southern California over the past month or so, and if things continue this way, it could ruin the expected blooms. Scientists and park officials are monitoring conditions closely to predict blooms.

If the superbloom does occur, visitors and locals alike are sure to flock to the hillsides to see the orange flowers. However, it's important to visit in a way that respects and sustains the environment so that these flowers can continue blooming far into the future. So, stick to trails, avoid picking flowers and only enter authorized areas.

Bottom line

Hopeful visitors, cross your fingers for rain and cooler temperatures over the next few months. No matter which spot you choose, the California superbloom promises an unforgettable experience for anyone seeking vibrant spring wildflowers.

Related reading:

Featured image by SUNDRY PHOTOGRAPHY/GETTY IMAGES
Editorial disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airline or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.