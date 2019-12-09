You can now buy your way to JetBlue Mosaic status for 2020
With the end of the year approaching, JetBlue is bringing back the opportunity to purchase Mosaic status. Through Dec. 31, 2019, you can buy the Mosaic-qualifying points needed in order to (re)qualify for Mosaic status through the end of 2020 — either for yourself or as a gift for someone else. And while it could seem like an easy way to get to Mosaic, it might not necessarily be the best deal for you, especially if you have a long way to go.
In order to qualify for Mosaic status, you need either 15,000 base flight points, or 30 segments and 12,000 base flight points. You can log into your TrueBlue account to see how many segments and base flight points you’ve earned this calendar year.
If you’re just a little bit short and you’re planning to utilize Mosaic status in 2020, it could be worth topping off your account. However, if you still have a ways to go, this isn’t going to be a good deal.
Let’s look at how the cost per point breaks down based on the number of base flight points needed:
|Base Points
|Per Point
|Total Cost
|250
|$0.18
|$48
|500
|$0.22
|$118
|1,000-5,000
|$0.25
|$269+
|5,500-10,000
|$0.27
|$1,596+
|11,000-14,000
|$0.37
|$4,375+
|15,000
|$0.37
|$5,966
If you have no base flight points and are hoping to buy your way entirely to Mosaic status by purchasing 15,000 points, you’ll pay a whopping $5,550 plus $416 in taxes for a total of $5,966.
As a point of comparison, we value Mosaic status at $1,885 — and that’s only if you’re able to maximize the perks. The likelihood of maximizing the Mosaic perks if you’ve obtained zero base flight points for the entirety of 2019 is pretty small — unless, of course, you’re planning on changing your travel patterns altogether for 2020.
Where this opportunity to buy Mosaic could represent a decent value is if you’re just a few hundred (or even thousand) points shy of earning status. Say, for example, you’re 250 base flight points short — you could buy up to Mosaic status for $48 after taxes. Note that you can only make one purchase, so if you’re going to take advantage, be sure you’re getting the full number of base points needed for status.
If you do want to take advantage of this offer, you can do so on the Points.com site. Also note that you won’t earn additional points on your JetBlue Plus Card or JetBlue Card for this purchase, as it’s not processed directly through JetBlue.
Additional reporting by Emily McNutt. Featured image by Zach Griff/The Points Guy.
