Book now: Round-trip, business-class award tickets to Spain for 68,000 points
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Here at The Points Guy, we love jumping on award sweet spots to make the most of our hard-earned points and miles. If you’re in a similar position and are already feeling the winter blues, you may be itching to plan a getaway. For our Midwestern readers, that chance may be here, as we’ve just seen a healthy amount of award space for two travelers from Chicago-O’Hare (ORD) to Madrid (MAD) and back in early 2020.
The best part? A round-trip, business-class award ticket on Iberia’s nonstop flight would only set you back 68,000 credit card points.
Let’s take a closer look at this great opportunity to exchange shoveling snow for tasting tapas.
In This Post
Current award availability
At the time of writing, here are the dates that currently have two business-class award seats on Iberia’s nonstop flight:
Chicago to Madrid
- January 27-30
- February 1, 3-6, 9-11, 13, 16-17, 19, 22 and 24-26
Madrid to Chicago
- January 21-22, 25 and 27-31
- February 5-8, 10, 12-15, 17-20, 22, 24 and 27-29
Unfortunately, we’re not seeing additional dates beyond this timeframe.
How to book
As a member of Oneworld, you could book these Iberia-operated flights with any member’s loyalty program. For U.S. travelers, you may default to American AAdvantage solely out of familiarity, but that’ll set you back 115,000 miles per person (plus ~$225 in taxes and fees). That’s not a terrible price, but it’s far from a sweet spot.
Instead, your best bet is to book through the Iberia Plus program. The carrier uses a distance-based award chart to calculate the number of Avios you need for your flight, and since the second half of January and all of February is classified as “off-peak” travel times, you can book these tickets for just 68,000 Avios (plus the same taxes and fees of roughly $225 per person).
That’s a round-trip award price, meaning that on the above dates, you and a friend, family member or loved one could fly from Chicago to Madrid and back for a total cost of 136,000 Avios and ~$450 in taxes and fees.
Simply put, that’s a fantastic value for a flight that’s blocked at 8 hours, 15 minutes on the way to Spain and 9 hours, 45 minutes on the way back.
You may be thinking that this sounds great, but who in the world has Iberia Plus Avios sitting around? Well, as long as you have Chase Ultimate Rewards points or American Express Membership Rewards points, you do. Both of these currencies transfer directly to Iberia at a 1:1 ratio, and our tests indicate that each transfer should process instantly. Simply create a new Iberia Plus account (be sure to use the same name as your credit card account) and link it to the program from which you want to transfer. Then you’re ready to send your credit card points over to Iberia to lock in these award tickets.
However, there is one additional step you’d need to take to book two award tickets, one that isn’t typical of U.S. frequent flyer programs. If you haven’t already done so, you’ll need to add your travel companion as a beneficiary on your account. Here’s how to do that:
- Login to your Iberia Plus account.
- Click on your name at the top right, then click on My Iberia Plus.
- Scroll down, then click on My card.
- Click on Beneficiaries, then click Add beneficiary or companion.
- Enter all of your travel companion’s information, then click Add.
This should only take a few minutes, but you won’t be able to use your Iberia Plus Avios for someone other than you unless you complete these steps.
FAQs
What about British Airways?
Many U.S. travelers may be more familiar with British Airways’ loyalty program than Iberia’s, and yes, you can book these flights through British Airways as well. However, there’s a major drawback to doing so: fuel surcharges. The exact same round-trip flights booked through British Airways will set you back the same 68,000 Avios, but you’d also need to fork over nearly $1,300 in additional taxes and fees:
As a result, you should definitely stick with Iberia Plus for these awards.
What if I want to visit other cities in Spain?
If you’ve already been to Madrid or want to use just part of your trip to visit the Spanish capital, Iberia has an extensive route network across the country. However, because the Iberia Plus uses a distance-based formula to calculate the award price, adding an additional connecting flight will increase the number of Avios you’d need. Instead of adding another segment to the ORD-MAD award, consider one of the following options:
- Rent a car in Madrid and explore Spain by road
- Land in Madrid and take trains to other cities
- Explore Madrid for a few nights, then book a separate award ticket using Iberia Plus to another city like Seville (SVQ) or Granada (GRX)
Can I add a connecting flight in the U.S.?
Unfortunately, adding a connecting flight on American within the U.S. isn’t possible if you want to keep this incredible award rate. As an example, when I priced out a round-trip flight from Des Moines (DSM) with an economy-class flight to Chicago-O’Hare (ORD) connecting to an Iberia business-class flight to Madrid (MAD), the price came back at 144,400 Avios per person — which doesn’t match any Iberia award chart I’ve ever seen.
Instead, consider booking separate awards from your departure city to Chicago. If I separate those two flights above, I could book the following:
- DSM-ORD round-trip in economy class: 12,000 Avios + $40.40
- ORD-MAD round-trip in business class: 68,000 Avios + $225.50
Is February even a good time to visit Spain?
There’s a reason why Iberia Plus classifies these dates as “off-peak” for award pricing purposes. However, the weather in Spain in February is still vastly superior to what you’d experience in Chicago. I actually visited Seville, Granada and Madrid in mid-March 2019, and I found that it was a perfect time to visit. The temperatures still reached the 50s and 60s during the day, while the chill of the evenings typically required just a light jacket over a long-sleeved shirt.
Most importantly, however, we found cities that were largely devoid of tourists, allowing us to explore the major attractions and get into just about any restaurant we wanted. You’d likely find similar conditions in February.
Bottom line
Spain is a country I’ve come to know and love after multiple trips, and if you’re based anywhere in (or around) Chicago, now could be a great time to book a trip and get out of the depths of winter. Redeeming just 68,000 Chase or Amex points for a round-trip, business-class award flight from the U.S. to Europe is a fantastic deal, especially considering that many programs would require a similar amount (or even more) for a one-way ticket. However, I’d jump on these sooner rather than later, as I doubt this availability will last.
Featured image by Benji Stawski/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.