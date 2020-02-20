Brussels Airlines goes year-round with service to Washington Dulles
Brussels Airlines will connect Washington D.C.., to its namesake hub year-round beginning this fall, increasing travel options to its African and European destinations.
The Star Alliance carrier will resume seasonal service between Brussels (BRU) and Washington Dulles (IAD) with four weekly flight on Feb. 20, Brussels Airlines said Thursday. It suspended flights for the winter in October.
Brussels Airlines operates Airbus A330-200 jets outfitted with 22 business class, 21 premium economy and 212 economy seats on the route.
The airline will offer daily service between Brussels and Washington from March 29 through the summer.
Washington Dulles is a hub for Brussels Airlines’ Star and joint-venture partner United Airlines.
Brussels Airlines is owned by Lufthansa, along with Austrian Airlines and Swiss.
