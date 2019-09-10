This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you were supposed to be flying British Airways on Tuesday, you’re definitely still on the ground. There are absolutely no BA flights aloft at the moment, as the airline goes into the second day of a planned pilot’s strike.
Earlier today, there was one single BA aircraft in the sky, but it appears to have been a 747 ferrying from London Heathrow to Bournemouth, likely just to park for day two of the industrial action.
Here’s what you need to know about what’s going on at BA:
Due to an ongoing contract dispute, the airline’s pilots announced a two-day strike, which began Monday and will end Tuesday evening. As a result, British Airways has had to cancel virtually all of its flights. It’s likely that cancellations will spill over into Wednesday, and possibly later into the week, as the airline repositions planes to restore service when the pilots return to the line.
Service should be restored fairly quickly, but the pilots might strike again for one day on Sept. 27 if the contract dispute continues.
Click here to read more about the strike, and for advice about what to do if your travel plans have been affected.
