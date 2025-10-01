British Airways is setting its sights on St. Louis.

Next spring, the U.K.-based carrier will launch nonstop flights from St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) to London's Heathrow Airport (LHR).

The new flight, set to launch in April 2026, will give travelers in the St. Louis region a second nonstop route across the Atlantic, three years after German carrier Lufthansa launched nonstop service from STL to Frankfurt Airport (FRA).

The new Heathrow flights will also offer a new way to both reach London and connect to an extensive array of destinations across Europe, Africa and the Middle East served by British Airways and its partners.

As for British Airways, STL will be the carrier's 27th U.S. airport.

Gateway Arch in St. Louis. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Here's what its U.S. route map will look like come next summer, per Cirium. Note that it serves nearly every destination from its Heathrow hub — save for Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Tampa International Airport (TPA), which connect to the smaller London Gatwick Airport (LGW).

British Airways' summer 2026 U.S. route map. CIRIUM

What to know: British Airways' new St. Louis-London flight

British Airways will fly its STL-LHR route four times each week starting April 19 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Here's how the itinerary shakes out:

STL-LHR: Departs 10 p.m., arrives 12:05 p.m. the next day

LHR-STL: Departs 4:25 p.m., arrives 9:30 p.m.

How to book British Airways with points and miles

Travelers hoping to book British Airways flights with points and miles have a ton of options.

If you're a U.S. traveler with a large sum of American Airlines AAdvantage miles, you can use those to book seats on British Airways, since the two airlines are partners in the Oneworld alliance (just watch out for taxes and fees, which can run quite high on London trips).

Alternatively, a myriad of credit card and/or transferable currency programs allow you to move points directly to British Airways Club, including:

While Citi ThankYou Rewards doesn't offer direct transfers to British Airways, you can move points to Qatar Airways Privilege Club — which uses the same Avios award currency — and then use a free tool to transfer those Avios to British Airways.

