American Airlines may be the dominant carrier at Miami International Airport (MIA). But its top international partner may now lay claim to the nicest lounge at the South Florida hub.

British Airways on Friday pulled the wrapper off its newest club: a gorgeous, 13,000-square-foot outpost with a luxe bar, a sit-down restaurant for first-class passengers and plenty of nods to its U.K. heritage.

Among the best news of all: Oneworld alliance elite members, including many AAdvantage elite members, will be able to access this new lounge when passing through Miami on international flights.

But it'll also be a welcome addition for the hundreds of British Airways flyers who depart MIA each day on its massive Airbus A380 — soon to be two daily flights beginning in 2026.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

This is no ordinary lounge opening for British Airways.

Along with a new outpost that just opened in Dubai, this Miami facility ushers in a new era for the London-based carrier.

It's the global debut of an all-new lounge concept, which British Airways expects to deploy around the world as part of a larger, multibillion-dollar customer-focused transformation the airline first announced in 2024.

Where is the British Airways Lounge in Miami?

The new British Airways Lounge in Miami is near Gate E20, just above the U.K. carrier's gate at the airport.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

To reach the club, you'll have to take the E-satellite concourse train to the E20-E33 concourse, and then head up the escalator.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Who can enter the British Airways Lounge?

Flyers allowed to enter the facility include:

British Airways customers traveling in the airline's Club World (business-class) or first-class cabins

Oneworld frequent flyers traveling in a comparable cabin on an alliance carrier

British Airways Club members with Silver status and above flying on a same-day British Airways (or eligible Oneworld partner) flight

Plus, you can enter as a Oneworld Sapphire member when flying on an eligible same-day trip regardless of cabin.

American Airlines AAdvantage elite members

That includes American Airlines AAdvantage elite members with Platinum status and above, which means this lounge is an enticing new option for frequent American flyers in Miami — and there are a lot of them.

AAdvantage Platinum, Platinum Pro and Executive Platinum members will not be able to access this British Airways Lounge on domestic American flights, but will have access if they have a same-day international departure.

This lounge will complement American's two existing Admirals Clubs at the airport, and its higher-end Flagship Lounge.

Alaska's Atmos Rewards elite members

Similarly, Alaska Airlines flyers with Atmos Rewards Gold status or higher will be eligible to access the lounge on a same-day Oneworld ticket — though, again, not when flying on a domestic American (or Alaska) flight.

What to know: BA Lounge in Miami

British Airways hoped to blend odes to London and South Florida with its new Miami space.

Throughout, the club leans on an art deco-style design, while incorporating the airline's signature navy and red colors — along with gold trimming in many places.

It's the largest club in the world that British Airways solely operates outside of London.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

"I hope you will see the Britishness come through. But I also hope you will feel Miami," said British Airways Chief Customer Officer Calum Laming, speaking Thursday evening ahead of the lounge opening.

As soon as you arrive at the club, you'll have to glance upward. Only by looking at the mirror on the ceiling does the seemingly backward message on the floor reveal itself: "London calling."

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Entering, you'll pass through the first in a series of lit tunnels (my terminology) that separate the five main "zones" of this lounge.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

A large space at the front of the outpost includes ample seating for travelers hoping to get some work done or lounge with friends and family members before their flight.

Expansive windows offer views of the airfield, as they do on three different sides of the club.

Down a short flight of stairs, a "lowered central lounge" serves as the hub for the club, from which you can venture into several other spaces. Here, there are seating areas separated by privacy partitions.

Upstairs in the other direction leads you into the focal point of the space: the bar area, uniquely designed for the new lounge concept. During this visit to preview the space, bartenders were busy prepping espresso martinis.

If you want to relax in close proximity to the bar, you can tuck into one of the nearby booths or seats that extend outward.

One room over, you'll find the main dining room with a plethora of tables and an expansive beverage station. Looking for a bite to eat? The buffet sports dishes with local ingredients, like the seared South Florida flounder and kale and papaya salad with toasted coconut.

But before you proceed down the adjacent (blue) hallway, know that most travelers won't be able to visit the next space — arguably the highlight of this lounge.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

You have to be a first-class passenger to sit down for a meal in the a la carte (but free) Concorde Dining room — a name meant to evoke memories of the long-retired supersonic aircraft that holds a prominent place in British Airways history.

Inside the more exclusive dining room, you can sit down for traditional tea, eat a heartier dish like the wagyu beef strip loin or simply sip on bubbly in the parlor-esque section of the cordoned-off space.

The British Airways Lounge features two colorfully decorated washrooms, along with a duo of shower suites for travelers making a connection after a long inbound flight to Miami.

Finally, opposite the dining- and beverage-focused side of the club is a quieter space for business travelers hoping to get work done, equipped with five soundproof focus rooms and a grab-and-go refreshments station.

Going global with this new concept

Again, this is the first (along with Dubai) of many British Airways Lounges that will sport this design concept in the coming years.

The carrier has already committed to refreshes of its existing clubs at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and Washington's Dulles International Airport (IAD).

And while it's a major upgrade for British Airways passengers' Miami travel experience, it figures to be an enticing new option for customers flying on the bevy of Oneworld partner airlines that service Miami: On top of domestic U.S. carriers American Airlines and Alaska Airlines, the airport also boasts nonstop service from the likes of Qatar Airways, Finnair, Royal Air Maroc and Iberia — the latter is British Airways' sister airline.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

The opening of British Airways' newest North American lounge came a week after the carrier announced its latest (and 27th) route to the U.S., with nonstop service to St. Louis slated to launch in the spring of 2026.

How to book British Airways flights with points and miles

Travelers hoping to book a flight on British Airways can use American Airlines AAdvantage miles or Atmos Rewards points shared by Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.

And a handful of major credit card and/or transferable currency programs allow you to move points directly to British Airways Club, including:

Citi ThankYou Rewards doesn't offer direct transfers to British Airways. But you can move those points to Qatar Airways Privilege Club — which uses the same Avios award currency — and then use a free tool to transfer those Avios to British Airways.

