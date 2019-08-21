This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Talking Points took a trip over to Chase’s flagship branch in NYC for this week’s episode, and had a chat with JPMorgan’s Head of Branch Banking and Wealth Management, Pam Codispoti. For this live chat, Codispoti led the conversation with Talking Points host, and The Points Guy himself, Brian Kelly. Brian talked about how he earns and utilizes his Ultimate Rewards, and provided advice for people looking to maximize their points — plus tips on how to choose the right credit cards. TPG also answered a few questions from the audience at the end, including one on why TPG pulled a published opinion column on Marriott Bonvoy.
Key Takeaways
- Identifying your biggest spend categories
- Separating personal and business spend
- Choosing between cobranded cards and a premium rewards card
“The first thing you want to do is just take a look at what are you spending your money on…The goal is to try and earn more than one point per dollar.”
TPG also touched on the brand’s origins and how partnerships with companies like Chase have allowed it to grow and give back. For example, we partnered with Chase to offer up one million Ultimate Rewards as the grand prize for donating to our summer Prizeo campaign for Rainbow Railroad, a nonprofit organization that assists LGBTQI individuals in escaping persecution.
This Chase Chat was webcast to many branches around the the country, and you can check out your local branch for other Chats.
