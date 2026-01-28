Breeze Airways is growing again.

The leisure carrier will add four cities — three new and one returning — amid a broader 14-route expansion that will kick off in May. The new destinations joining Breeze's route map are:

Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) in New Jersey

Brownsville/South Padre Island International Airport (BRO) in Texas

Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) in Nassau, Bahamas

Additionally, Breeze will restore service to San Antonio, a market it last served in May 2022.

It's part of a broader announcement of 14 routes, a mix of seasonal and year-round service. (Full details are below.)

For ACY and BRO, Breeze's arrival will be a welcome addition to the roster of airlines flying from those markets.

Spirit Airlines had been the sole carrier at ACY for about a decade, until Allegiant Air gave the airport a coveted second carrier last year. Now, Breeze will give the airport three airlines — not counting American Airlines' "flights" by bus to its hub in Philadelphia.

Similarly, BRO is bolstering its thin lineup. The airport is currently served by just two U.S. carriers; United Airlines' United Express regional affiliates fly to George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, while American's American Eagle carriers fly to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). Brownsville is also served by small Mexican airline Aerus, which flies 12-seat Cessna Grand Caravan EX turboprops to Monterrey International Airport (MTY) in Mexico.

While the cities landing Breeze as a new carrier are undoubtedly among the big winners in Wednesday's announcement, several others stood out among the airline's existing cities that got new routes.

Both Louisville, Kentucky, and Raleigh, North Carolina, each landed three new routes. Once the new routes begin, Breeze will offer a total of 38 seasonal and year-round nonstop routes from Raleigh and nine from Louisville.

Other interesting nuggets from Wednesday's announcement include:

Breeze will add a nearly cross-country flight with its new service between Los Angeles and Louisville. At 1,842 miles, the route will become Louisville's second-longest — trailing only Breeze's 1,990-mile route to San Francisco.

Breeze's flights from Atlantic City to Charleston, South Carolina, and Raleigh, North Carolina, will give the New Jersey airport its only current airplane flights to destinations outside Florida. Spirit and Allegiant fly only to Florida.

Nassau will become Breeze's fourth international destination, joining Cancun, Mexico; Montego Bay, Jamaica; and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Launched by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, Breeze debuted in 2021 with the goal of connecting "underserved" mid-sized markets with nonstop flights. The carrier targets leisure travelers, with many routes consisting of just two flights per week. Still, Breeze offers perks like first-class seating on most of its planes, setting it apart from bare-bones discounters.

Neeleman touted that business model in a statement announcing the new routes, saying:

"Breeze's convenient, direct service to underserved destinations continues to resonate with travelers, and we're eager to introduce Brownsville and Atlantic City to our unique, elevated product offering."

Details of the new routes are below.

Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) in New Jersey

ACY to Charleston International Airport (CHS): Flights begin May 6 with two weekly flights (Wednesdays and Saturdays). Introductory fares from $49 one way.

ACY to Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU): Flights begin June 11 with two weekly flights (Thursdays and Sundays). Introductory fares from $39 one way.

Brownsville/South Padre Island International Airport (BRO) in Texas

BRO to Orlando International Airport (MCO): Flights begin May 15 with two weekly flights (Mondays and Fridays). Introductory fares from $79 one way.

Charleston International Airport (CHS) in South Carolina

Atlantic City, New Jersey: Flights begin May 6 with two weekly flights (Wednesdays and Saturdays). Introductory fares from $49 one way.

Columbus, Ohio, via John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)

Greenville, South Carolina: Flights begin May 8 with two weekly flights (Mondays and Fridays). Introductory fares from $49 one way.

Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

Huntsville, Alabama: Flights begin June 12 with two weekly flights (Mondays and Fridays). Introductory fares from $39 one way.

Pensacola, Florida: Flights begin May 7 with two weekly flights (Thursdays and Sundays). Introductory fares from $49 one way.

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) in South Carolina

Columbus, Ohio: Flights begin May 8 with two weekly flights (Mondays and Fridays). Introductory fares from $49 one way.

Hartford, Connecticut, via Bradley International Airport (BDL)

Louisville, Kentucky: Flights begin May 29 with two weekly flights (Mondays and Fridays). Introductory fares from $49 one way. Service will be seasonal, operating during Breeze's summer schedule.

Huntsville International Airport (HSV) in Alabama

Fort Lauderdale: Flights begin June 12 with two weekly flights (Mondays and Fridays). Introductory fares from $39 one way.

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Louisville, Kentucky: Flights begin May 6 with two weekly flights (Wednesdays and Saturdays). Introductory fares from $49 one way. Service will be seasonal, operating during Breeze's summer schedule.

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) in Kentucky

Hartford, Connecticut: Flights begin May 29 with two weekly flights (Mondays and Fridays). Introductory fares from $49 one way. Service will be seasonal, operating during Breeze's summer schedule.

Los Angeles: Flights begin May 6 with two weekly flights (Wednesdays and Saturdays). Introductory fares from $49 one way. Service will be seasonal, operating during Breeze's summer schedule.

Pittsburgh: Flights begin May 7 with two weekly flights (Thursdays and Sundays). Introductory fares from $39 one way. Service will be seasonal, operating during Breeze's summer schedule.

Madison, Wisconsin, via Dane County Regional Airport (MSN)

Raleigh, North Carolina: Flights begin May 8 with two weekly flights (Mondays and Fridays). Introductory fares from $49 one way. Service will be seasonal, operating during Breeze's summer schedule.

Memphis International Airport (MEM)

San Antonio: Flights begin May 8 with two weekly flights (Mondays and Fridays). Introductory fares from $49 one way.

Nassau, Bahamas, via Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS)

Tampa: Flights begin June 10 with two weekly flights (Thursdays and Sundays).

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Brownsville, Texas: Flights begin May 15 with two weekly flights (Mondays and Fridays). Introductory fares from $79 one way.

Pensacola International Airport (PNS)

Fort Lauderdale: Flights begin May 7 with two weekly flights (Thursdays and Sundays). Introductory fares from $49 one way.

San Antonio: Flights begin June 10 with two weekly flights (Wednesdays and Saturdays). Introductory fares from $49 one way. Service will be seasonal, operating during Breeze's summer schedule.

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)

Louisville, Kentucky: Flights begin May 7 with two weekly flights (Thursdays and Sundays). Introductory fares from $39 one way. Service will be seasonal, operating during Breeze's summer schedule.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU)

Atlantic City, New Jersey: Flights begin June 11 with two weekly flights (Thursdays and Sundays). Introductory fares from $39 one way. Service will be seasonal, operating during Breeze's summer schedule.

Madison, Wisconsin: Flights begin May 8 with two weekly flights (Mondays and Fridays). Introductory fares from $49 one way.

San Antonio: Flights begin May 7 with two weekly flights (Thursdays and Sundays). Introductory fares from $79 one way.

San Antonio International Airport (SAT)

Memphis: Flights begin May 8 with two weekly flights (Mondays and Fridays). Introductory fares from $49 one way.

Pensacola, Florida: Flights begin June 10 with two weekly flights (Wednesdays and Saturdays). Introductory fares from $49 one way. Service will be seasonal, operating during Breeze's summer schedule.

Raleigh, North Carolina: Flights begin May 7 with two weekly flights (Thursdays and Sundays). Introductory fares from $79 one way.

Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Nassau, Bahamas: Flights begin June 10 with two weekly flights (Thursdays and Sundays). Introductory fares from $99 one way.

