Brazilian travelers will soon be able to use Global Entry
The Brazilian government has announced plans to launch a long-awaited Global Entry program, which gives expedited clearance to low-risk, pre-approved Brazilian travelers visiting the U.S.
According to reports in Reuters, the office of the chief of staff for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced that a Global Entry pilot program will start soon with 20 Brazilian executives testing the system’s functionality. Global Entry is administered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The addition of Brazil to the trusted-traveler program is exciting news to Brazilian business people, who have been working for Brazil’s admission to the program since 2012. Currently, trusted travelers from Argentina, India, Colombia, Great Britain, Germany, Panama, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan and Mexico are eligible for Global Entry.
Since 2017, nearly two million Brazilian visitors have traveled to the U.S., spending an estimated $7 billion-plus annually, according to the U.S. Travel Association. That number is expected to grow now that travelers will be eligible for streamlined entry.
This news follows a change in visa requirements for U.S. visitors to Brazil. Prior to June 2019, U.S. travelers had to obtain a visa in order to visit the South American country. The process was both long and pricey.
Brazil is a great place for a mileage run with plenty of places to explore outside of the big cities of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. A few airlines, such as GOL Transportes Aéreos and Azul Brazilian Airlines, offer an airpass that can significantly reduce the cost of getting around Brazil and neighboring countries.
