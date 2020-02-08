Promo: Get two-for-one Blade transfers between NYC and the airport
While it may still seem like a novelty to some, many New Yorkers have enthusiastically embraced Blade’s helicopter service that can whisk them from one of several locations in the city to JFK, LaGuardia or Newark in minutes. And, at just $195 per seat, the service could be worth it when you consider it could save you an hour or more in transit time — especially when there’s traffic.
In February, Blade makes it even more attractive to take flight as you head to or from the airport with its buy-one-get-one promotion.
Book transport any time this month, using the code AIRPORTONE at checkout, and you can book two seats on the helicopter for just $195.
If you travel out of NYC’s three major airports often, consider purchasing a Blade Airport Pass Plus. The annual pass costs $795 and then each trip to and from the airport is just $95. At $95, you’re paying less than a typical Uber Black from Lower Manhattan to JFK. Plus, get $50 off companion seats when you hold the pass.
