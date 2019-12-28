News

10 airline liveries that will catch any AvGeek’s eye

 Benet Wilson
6h ago

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Airlines use their aircraft liveries as a major part of their branding efforts. But sometimes airlines will roll out special liveries for reasons including spotlighting cities they serve, promoting a movie or highlighting a dream destination. Below we take a look at 10 amazing airline liveries.

United Airlines Star Wars

(Photo courtesy of United)
(Photo courtesy of United)

United partnered with Lucasfilm to create this special livery on a Boeing 737-800 to celebrate the movie “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the epic conclusion of the triple trilogy that was the brainchild of award-winning producer and director George Lucas.

RelatedStormtroopers send travelers to a galaxy far away: Inside United’s new Star Wars plane

Air New Zealand “The Hobbit”

Back in November 2012, the country’s flag carrier honored “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” when it was released with this specially painted Boeing 777-300. The jet served as a great vehicle to showcase the work of native son Sir Peter Jackson, who filmed the series in New Zealand.

Eva Air Hello Kitty

EVA Air BR190 TSA HND B-16333 Hello Kitty Around The World Livery Airbus A330-302. (Photo by Cy Speed/Flickr)
An EVA Air Airbus A330 in the Hello Kitty Around The World livery. (Photo by Cy Speed/Flickr)

In 2005, the Taiwan-based carrier worked with Japan’s Sanrio to create a fleet of seven Hello Kitty-branded jets. The themed aircraft include headrests, pillows, airsickness bags and even toilet paper with the Hello Kitty brand. You can even eat grilled vegetables and food shaped like Hello Kitty during mealtime.

Alaska Airlines Disneyland

Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines’ Spirit of Disneyland® II at Sacramento International Airport. (Photo by Benét J. Wilson/The Points Guy)

In 2009, Alaska Airlines unveiled its Spirit of Disneyland® II Boeing 737-900 jet as part of its partnership with the iconic Anaheim, Calif.-based amusement park. It features Disney characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Goofy and Donald Duck.

Southwest Airlines New Mexico

Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines’ New Mexico One Boeing 737-700 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. (Photo by Benét J. Wilson/The Points Guy)

Southwest is known for painting its jets to honor the states it serves. Some may prefer more flashy state liveries, but I’ve always been a big fan of New Mexico One, which the airline unveiled in 2000. It features a depiction of the state’s official flag, anchored by the ancient symbol of the state’s Zia Pueblo Indians.

JetBlue Retrojet

(Photo courtesy of JetBlue)
(Photo courtesy of JetBlue)

JetBlue wasn’t around during the the Jet Age in the 1960s. Back then, airlines took to the skies with liveries including United’s Friendship, American’s Astrojet and Delta’s the Widget. So in November 2016, the New York-based carrier introduced the “What’s Old Is Blue Again” livery to pay homage to 1960s travel.

Brussels Airlines’ “Best of Belgium”

(Photo courtesy of Brussels Airlines)
Four aircraft in Brussels Airlines’ “Best of Belgium” series. (Photo courtesy of Brussels Airlines)

The airline wanted to highlight Belgium’s national icons. So it created this fleet of four jets paying homage to comic hero Tintin, Surrealist painter René Magritte, the Smurfs, the Red Devils national football team and the music festival Tomorrowland.

ANA Pokemon

An ANA Boeing 747-400 in the Pokemon livery. (Photo courtesy off Ken Fielding)

ANA unveiled the first of 10 Pokemon-themed aircraft in 1998. By April 2016, ANA’s Pokemon fleet was retired.

WestJet Frozen

(Photo courtesy of WestJet)
(Photo courtesy of WestJet)

The design of this Boeing 737-800, revealed in October 2015,  was a collaboration between the airline and Disney. It was WestJet’s second Disney aircraft design. It took 21 days of 12-hour rotations with crew of six painters working 24/7 at a Fort Worth-based paint facility to complete the design, which also include sparkles to make the jet shimmer.

Kuala Flight 101

(Photo courtesy of Kuala)
(Photo courtesy of Kuala)

This South Airlines low-cost carrier wanted to have some fun demystifying the art of flying. It created this special livery in 2013 to explain how all the parts of a plane work.

Featured photo courtesy of United Airlines

Benet Wilson Benét Wilson is the credit cards editor for TPG. Known as the Aviation Queen, she's a veteran aviation journalist who has covered airports, security and the airline passenger experience.
You might like
7 Ways to Maximize Your Chances of Being Approved for a Credit Card
News
2h ago
I got food poisoning before my long-haul flight. Here’s what happened.
News
3h ago
Qatar Airways flies 4 Dreamliners 15,000 miles on a thousand-mile route — with 0 passengers
News
3h ago

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.