Battle of the hotels: Points and Miles experts help you decide where to invest your loyalty
TPG staff duked it out to find out which major hotel brand deserves your loyalty on the latest episode of “Talking Points.” You’ll gain insights from points and miles experts on how Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG compare to each other, as well as tips to help you decide which brand makes the most sense for you.
The episode breaks down earning and redeeming options, elite status benefits and co-branded cards. You’ll find out what to expect from each brand’s customer service and how to navigate the hotels’ on and off-peak pricing.
The four experts explain one pro and con to get the episode started.
“The reason why I like IHG is the promotions are really great.The rewards program, especially pairing it with the credit cards, you get great nights for cheap. The worst thing that would definitely be a lack of hotel benefits, like guaranteed late checkout, even as a top tier I don’t get that or breakfast at all hotel brands.” – JT Genter, TPG points and miles writer
“Hilton is probably my favorite because it has the most accessible elite status. So you get the most bang for your buck with your top tier status. I’d say probably the worst thing is how they tend to devalue their own points frequently and without notice.” – Carissa Rawson, TPG’s points and miles reporter
“It’s a clear win for Hyatt here — highest top-tier elite status is easily the most rewarding of all of them. They’re fantastic about offering consistent benefits across all their different hotels. Whether it’s confirmed suite upgrades, guaranteed late checkouts, breakfast everywhere, and none of the sort of exclusions that you get with some of the other chains. And, earning and burning points with Hyatt is super easy.” – Zach Griff, TPG’s travel analyst
“Marriott has close to 7,000 properties around the world. They do have legit elite status benefits. I love my free breakfast is the selection I make as a platinum when I check in and yeah, they do have some properties that have gone up in points, but it typically isn’t a surprise, it just happens overnight. So I think y’all lost already.” – Summer Hull, TPG director of Family and Travel
Let us know who you agree with in the comments or tweet us @thepointsguy.
“Really when it comes down to hotel choices, there is no one right or wrong answer. It’s about the footprint, the elite perks and credit cards and where you want to redeem your miles,” says host Brian Kelly.
You can play this episode above, or on your favorite podcast platform.
