Barclays revamps and launches new AARP cards for all applicants
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Towards the end of last year, Barclays acquired the AARP portfolio from Chase and announced a new lineup of cobranded cards coming in 2021 for AARP members. Today, Barclays announced the launch of a new suite of cobranded credit cards — The AARP® Essential Rewards Mastercard® from Barclays and the AARP® Travel Rewards Mastercard® from Barclays which are now open for applicants.
The information for the AARP® Essential Rewards Mastercard® from Barclays and the AARP® Travel Rewards Mastercard® from Barclays has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
The cards offer a generous cash-back bonus structure for today’s everyday purchases like gas stations, restaurants, drug stores, travel and medical expenses. There is no limit to the rewards that cardmembers can earn and rewards never expire as long as the account remains open and in good standing. Although an AARP membership is not required to apply for the cards and anyone can become a member regardless of age, AARP members can save considerably on travel expenses such as flights and hotels. Let’s take a look at each new card:
Want more credit card news and advice from TPG? Sign up for our daily newsletter!
In This Post
AARP Essential Rewards Mastercard
Sign-up bonus: Earn $100 after spending $500 on purchases in the first 90 days.
Earning structure: 3% cash back on gas and drugstore purchases, 2% cash back on medical expenses, 1% cash back rewards on all other purchases.
Annual fee: $0
AARP Travel Rewards Mastercard
Sign-up bonus: Earn $100 after spending $500 on purchases in the first 90 days.
Earning structure: 3% cash back on airfare, hotel stays and car rentals, 2% cash back on restaurant purchases, including food delivery services, 1% cash back rewards on all other purchases.
Annual fee: $0
Other benefits: Along with the useful bonus categories for each card, Barclays will donate $10 per new account opened (for both cards) and 1% of all eligible electronic and telecommunications purchases to the AARP Foundation on up to $1 million annually.
Why the new cards are worth a look
While the new Barclays cards are targeted at AARP members, you do not need to have an AARP membership to apply. The AARP Essential Rewards Mastercard offers 3% cash back at drugstores and 2% back on medical expenses. The medical expenses category is a unique bonus category and is defined broadly by Barclays as:
Medical purchases are defined as Dentists, Orthodontists, Osteopathic Physicians, Chiropractors, Optometrists, Ophthalmologists, Opticians, Optical Goods & Eyeglasses, Chiropodists, Podiatrists, Hospitals, Medical and Dental Laboratories, Hearing Aids, Ambulance Services, Orthopedic Goods, Prosthetic Devices, Nursing and Personal Care Facilities, Medical Services & Health Practitioners not elsewhere classified (NEC) and Doctors not elsewhere classified (NEC), as identified by the merchant category codes.
So if you have regular medical expenses and prescriptions, the Essential Rewards Mastercard may be a worthwhile addition to your wallet.
Related: Best credit cards for paying your medical bills
Next, the AARP Travel Rewards Mastercard earns a solid 3% cash back on common travel expenses such as airfare, hotels and car rentals and 2% back at restaurants, including food delivery services such as UberEats, Grubhub and DoorDash. As far as cash-back cards go, the 3% back on those travel categories is competitive.
Both cards offer a 0% introductory APR for 15 months on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening and no annual fee. While each card comes with a modest sign-up bonus, the low minimum spend requirement makes it easy to earn the $100. Cardholders can redeem rewards at a 1:1 rate for cash back, statement credits, gift cards, merchandise and AARP memberships starting at $16 in rewards.
Bottom line
Though both AARP cards provide valuable cash back rewards on everyday purchases, including medical expenses, drugstore purchases, dining and more, there may be more compelling cash-back and travel rewards cards for your bonus category spend. Still, if you spend a considerable amount on medical expenses — a unique bonus category — the 3x cash back offered by the Essential Rewards Mastercard could be very valuable to you.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.