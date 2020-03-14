News

British Airways stops sending physical cards to Executive Club members

 Christian Kramer
Yesterday

British Airways has confirmed that it is no longer automatically sending Bronze, Silver and Gold Executive Club members physical membership packs in the post.

Instead, members should use the app or the BA website to view their membership details. Most of the time, a Oneworld airline-issued boarding pass should already display the member’s status level and thus grant access benefits, such as lounge access and priority boarding. However, if it doesn’t, the BA app has an electronic membership card under ‘My Account’, which can be used should proof of membership level be required to gain access to lounges or other status perks.

British Airways Airbus A320neo aircraft landing in a blue sky summer day at Athens International Airport AIA LGAV / ATH in Greece, on 15 July 2019 The new advanced modern with sophisticated technology Airbus A320-251N is a next generation airplane with lower fuel consumption, extended operation range and is power by 2x LEAP jet engines. British Airways BA BAW SHT Shuttle Speedbird connects the Greek capital Athina to the British Capital and London Heathrow LHR LGLL airport in England, UK. BA is a Oneworld aviation alliance member and the flag carrier airline of the United Kingdom. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Generally, we recommend adding frequent flyer details to any booking either at time of booking or before traveling so that boarding passes and the airline’s system correctly displays status and any entitled perks. In addition, it also ensures that travelers earn both Avios and Tier Points for any flights taken by Oneworld alliance carriers.

The need to physically produce a membership card to prove status has greatly diminished over the years as airlines have invested in their IT systems and app capability.

BA has confirmed to TPG that any members who would wish to receive a physical membership pack with a membership card can order one through their Executive Club account on ba.com.

Featured image courtesy of BA.

Christian Kramer is the General Manager for The Points Guy UK, based in London. Having lived in different countries and with a previous career in financial services, he is an Avios, Oneworld Alliance and general aviation travel expert.
