One month after it appeared Azerbaijan Airlines would cease all operations in the United States, the carrier has reopened its route between Baku (GYD) and New York JFK beginning Oct. 5, the airline said via Facebook.
“Baku-New York flights to JFK airport will be continued within the framework of both the winter schedule for 2019/2020 and the summer schedule for 2020,” Azerbaijan Airlines said in a post dated July 23. “The flights will be performed twice a week (Monday and Saturday) on comfortable Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.”
Airlineroute, a Twitter account that monitors airline schedules, also picked up on the development, noting that the service would “re-open” reservations for flights beginning Oct. 5.
The route, which runs Mondays and Saturdays to the capital of Azerbaijan, will effectively be uninterrupted despite the airline’s earlier announcement that it would halt its US service. The last flight was supposed to run on Sept. 30, and the newly bookable flights that begin Oct. 5 represent an extension of the previous schedule. The carrier’s JFK flight remains the only Azerbaijan Airlines route to America.
Azerbaijan Airlines operates the flight using its Boeing 787-8 aircraft, and flights for Oct. 5 and beyond are already available on the airline’s website. For a look inside the airline’s Dreamliner, check out our review of the plane’s business class.
