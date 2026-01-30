California's Bay Area is getting a new nonstop flight to Central America.

Colombian airline Avianca on Friday announced that it's launching a new nonstop route from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Guatemala City's La Aurora International Airport (GUA).

This will be a new seasonal route, so the flights will operate during the summer months.

Avianca, a member of Star Alliance, isn't a stranger to Northern California.

The Bogota-based carrier currently flies between San Salvador, El Salvador, and San Francisco — a major West Coast hub for its U.S. partner United Airlines.

Avianca's flights between SFO and GUA will launch June 1 and run through Aug. 31.

Read more: Complete guide to earning and redeeming Avianca LifeMiles

Guatemala City. GIANFRANCO VIVI/ISTOCK/GETTY IMAGES

Here's how the itinerary shakes out. As you can see, the eastbound flights depart in the morning and land in the Guatemalan capital during the early afternoon hours; westbound, it's red-eye service:

SFO-GUA: Departs at 7:45 a.m. and arrives at 2:15 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (all times local)

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

GUA-SFO: Departs at 1:20 a.m. and arrives at 6:25 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (all times local)

We should note: Avianca has set up the itinerary for one-stop service to El Salvador International Airport (SAL), so the same aircraft that flies from SFO to GUA would continue on to SAL.

However, Avianca will continue to operate its nonstop service between California and El Salvador, too, a spokesperson confirmed.

Travelers looking to book Avianca flights with points and miles can transfer to the airline's Avianca LifeMiles program, 1:1, from four major transferable rewards programs:

You can also search partner awards through the United MileagePlus program or another Star Alliance partner, such as Air Canada Aeroplan.

Avianca plans to operate its SFO-GUA service with a 180-seat Airbus A320 that seats 180 passengers. The aircraft includes Avianca's Business Class Americas cabin, which offers more spacious extra-legroom seats, in the first three rows.

However, Avianca surrounds its elevated seating option with a more premium soft product that includes onboard amenity kits.

"The launch of this route responds to customer demand for more connectivity options between key destinations and is part of Avianca's strategy to continue strengthening its international network with an efficient and reliable operation," Alejandro Benitez, Avianca's senior vice president of corporate development, said in a statement on Friday.

Avianca has continued to grow its presence in North America. In 2025, its total departures to the U.S. were up by 12% versus 2024, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.

It wasn't just new flights, either: The airline opened a new airport lounge in Miami last spring in tandem with TAP Air Portugal.

Related reading: