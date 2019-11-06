Austrian Airlines introduces 3D seat maps for Boeing 777 flights
Gone are the days of frantically Googling cabin interior photos and compulsively checking Seat Guru, at least if you’re flying long-haul on Austrian Airlines.
The airline has introduced 3D seat maps for all flights operated by its Boeing 777s. The new technology will allow passengers to look at individual seats during the selection process, and see if their preference has the features they want. For example, passengers will be able to see if their row is missing a window, or just how close the bulkhead appears to be.
Travelers in all classes (economy, premium economy and business class) will all be able to take advantage of the service. Austrian uses 777s on routes from its Vienna hub (VIE) to Los Angeles (LAX), New York(JFK), Cape Town (CPT), Mauritius (MRU), Bangkok (BKK), Tokyo (NRT) and other destinations.
Austrian joins Star Alliance partner United in offering 3D seat maps to its passengers.
United Airlines announced last month that the tool would first be available for flights on its new CRJ550 aircraft, but should roll out to the rest of the fleet by the end of this year. No other U.S. airline has such a feature.
Featured photo by Christoph Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Image.
