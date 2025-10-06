Lowest price ever: Save 34% on a 4-pack of Apple AirTags ahead of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days
It's the best price we've ever seen.
Just in time for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, a four-pack of Apple AirTags is currently on sale at the lowest price we've ever seen.
At the time of publication, a four-pack of Apple AirTags was available on Amazon for just $64.99 — more than 34% off the usual retail price of $99. That's essentially $16 per AirTag.
Buy now: Apple AirTag (pack of four), $64.99; Apple AirTag (individual tag), $19.99
The four-pack is also on sale at Walmart and Best Buy for the same price. If you only want a single AirTag, all three vendors offer it at a reduced cost of $19.99.
In comparison, if you buy directly from Apple, four AirTags will cost $99, and an individual AirTag will cost $29.
You could lower the price even further by combining additional ways to save on Amazon purchases.
If you want a new Apple AirTag or a pack of AirTags at a big discount, now is a great time to place your order and save money.
Using an AirTag is a reliable way to keep tabs on your checked bag, even if the airline can't tell you where it is. If you've had your AirTag for a while and think you need to replace it because the battery is getting low, there's good news: You can change the battery on an AirTag instead of buying a new one.
