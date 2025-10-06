Skip to content
Lowest price ever: Save 34% on a 4-pack of Apple AirTags ahead of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days

Clint Henderson
Clint Henderson
Managing editor
Clint Henderson is a managing editor at TPG who has worked in the journalism industry for more than 25 years. He is obsessed with travel and has used points and miles to explore the world.
Caroline Tanner
Caroline Tanner
News reporter
A classically trained journalist, Caroline Tanner covers news and travel for TPG. She is a dual-journalism graduate of Mizzou and Northwestern.
also contributed to this story
Oct. 06, 2025
2 min read
AirTag
Lowest price ever: Save 34% on a 4-pack of Apple AirTags ahead of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days
Editor's Note

This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information and offers.

It's the best price we've ever seen.

Just in time for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, a four-pack of Apple AirTags is currently on sale at the lowest price we've ever seen.

At the time of publication, a four-pack of Apple AirTags was available on Amazon for just $64.99 — more than 34% off the usual retail price of $99. That's essentially $16 per AirTag.

Buy now: Apple AirTag (pack of four), $64.99; Apple AirTag (individual tag), $19.99

The four-pack is also on sale at Walmart and Best Buy for the same price. If you only want a single AirTag, all three vendors offer it at a reduced cost of $19.99.

In comparison, if you buy directly from Apple, four AirTags will cost $99, and an individual AirTag will cost $29.

You could lower the price even further by combining additional ways to save on Amazon purchases.

A family at an airport with a cart of luggage
Bottom line

If you want a new Apple AirTag or a pack of AirTags at a big discount, now is a great time to place your order and save money.

Using an AirTag is a reliable way to keep tabs on your checked bag, even if the airline can't tell you where it is. If you've had your AirTag for a while and think you need to replace it because the battery is getting low, there's good news: You can change the battery on an AirTag instead of buying a new one.

Related reading:

