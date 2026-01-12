Your AirTag battery only lasts a year — here's how to check it

If you've only recently started using an AirTag to track your luggage, you may not realize that the original AirTag battery only lasts for roughly one year. Just as you can replace your iPhone battery, you can also replace your AirTag battery when it runs out of power.

Now that you can share your AirTag information directly with several airlines to help locate your lost luggage more quickly, it's more important than ever to ensure your AirTag's battery health is strong.

When your battery is on the brink of death, Apple will notify you via the FindMy app if you've connected your AirTag within the app. You can also proactively check the battery level within the app by opening it and identifying your AirTag under the "Items" tab at the bottom. Consider it one more task for your pretravel "to-do" list.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 2 APPLE 0 1

Instead of replacing the AirTag itself when the time comes, you can replace the battery for a lower cost. Then, you can continue using the AirTag as normal. According to Apple, you should use a CR2032 lithium 3-volt coin battery that states "Compatible with Apple AirTag."

Compatible batteries include the Panasonic CR2032 and Energizer CR2032 batteries, both of which are currently available on Amazon. You can also find compatible batteries at most electronics stores and drugstores, per Apple.

Bottom line

If you've had your AirTag for anywhere close to a year, we recommend you go ahead and buy a pack of batteries so you have them on hand when the time comes.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

If you can't find a battery in time or prefer to replace your AirTag entirely, the regular price for a single tag is $29. Alternatively, you can purchase a four-pack for $99, although we often see AirTags on sale through Amazon.