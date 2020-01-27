The final A380 for ANA is out of the hangar, and it looks stunning
The third and final of All Nippon Airways’ Airbus A380 aircraft has left the paint shop at Airbus, and it may be the most impressive aircraft out there.
The orange-painted A380 joins ANA’s other two A380s already in service, which are painted in blue and emerald green.
Like the previous two A380s that ANA has already taken delivery of, the livery of this third iteration also features sea turtles, which are an iconic species in Hawaii.
ANA took delivery of its first A380 in March 2019. All three A380s flying for the biggest Japanese airline will be dedicated to the popular leisure route between Tokyo and Honolulu. The first, blue A380 — registered JA-381A — is colored after the Hawaiian sky. The second — JA-382A — is emerald green after the Hawaiian ocean. This final A380 — JA-383A — is painted orange after the Hawaiian sunset.
On ANA’s A380s, passengers can expect a four-cabin configuration across the two decks: first, business, premium economy and economy. First-class suites are entirely gray in color, featuring a lie-flat bed, with its own door. Each of the enclosed suites — which are arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration — features a 32-inch LCD inflight entertainment screen. The center two seats could be ideal for couples, featuring a large partition that can be situated up or down. The two middle seats cannot be made into a double bed, however.
Further back on the upper deck, there are 56 business-class seats, which are also arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration and are silver and blue in color. You can expect lie-flat beds, an 18-inch IFE monitor and in-seat power ports. You can read a full review of the business-class experience here.
And rounding out the upper deck, there are 73 premium economy seats at the rear in a 2-3-2 configuration. Each seat has 38 inches of pitch, along with a swiveling tray table, 15.6-inch IFE screen, foot rests and power ports.
In between the first and business-class cabins, there’s a bar counter, as well as a bar counter in the first-class cabin. At the rear of the premium economy cabin, there’s a third bar counter for the upper deck.
The lower deck is comprised completely of economy seats — 383 in total in a 3-4-3 configuration. Economy flyers will be happy to know each seat offers a generous 34 inches of pitch, more than the usual 32- or even 31-inch legroom usually found in long-haul coach. Each seat in the cabin also has a 13.3-inch IFE screen and power ports. The lower deck is also where you’ll find ANA’s COUCHii product.
Featured photo courtesy of Airbus.
