Amtrak’s now allowing pets on weekday Acela trains
Great news for pet owners looking to bring their four-legged companion along for a ride on Amtrak’s “fancy train,” Acela.
Effective immediately, Amtrak will allow dogs and cats up to 20 pounds to join their human on weekday business-class Acela trains, in addition to weekend travel, which was already allowed.
Amtrak charges an additional $26 (or 800 points) to add a pet, and they must stay in their carrier for the entire trip — ideally under the seat in front. Additionally, pet owners must sign a “Pet Release and Indemnification Agreement” before each segment.
Fortunately, the change is already live — you can bring a pet on Acela as soon as today if you’d like. Notably, pets are not allowed in first-class cars, so it won’t be possible to book Acela first class or lock in an upgrade if you’re traveling with your furry friend. Cafe cars also remain a pet-free zone — on Acela, you’ll be limited to a business-class car if you’re traveling with a pet.
According to Amtrak, more than 174,000 pets have joined their humans onboard trains since the program began in October 2015, generating more than $4 million in revenue from related fees.
Note that only eight spaces will be available per departure, so if you’re anticipating needing to travel with your pet, you may want to lock in your trip a bit earlier than usual.
