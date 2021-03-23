Amtrak offering $19 coach, $39 Acela business class tickets in the Northeast
From now through Mar. 26, Amtrak is offering flat-rate fares on all Northeast Corridor, Acela and Downeaster routes. With this sale, you can book $19 fares in coach or $39 fares in Acela business class on all available trains.
To take advantage of this deal, you must book travel that takes place between Mar. 30 and Sept. 30 by Mar. 26. You can find these fares by searching on this sale page on the Amtrak website. There are no blackout dates listed.
There are plenty of excellent deals to be had here. For example, you can ride the entirety of the Acela Express — Boston to Washington D.C. — for $39.
Likewise, you can book longer Northeast Corridor routes for $19, like this train from New York City to Newport News, Virginia.
Alternatively, you can use Downeaster service to head north into Maine. This Brunswick to Boston itinerary costs the same $19 as any other route included in this sale.
This is an excellent sale — especially if you travel with Amtrak often and can stock up on future tickets. With deals this good, you may want to consider booking the train instead of flying or driving on your next trip in the Northeast.
Also, note that these routes can get very expensive at the last-minute when commuters book up popular routes, so lock in your travel before the deal expires on Mar. 26!
Oh, and don’t forget to add your Amtrak Guest Rewards number to your ticket. You can use your points to score free Amtrak rides in the future.
Feature photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
