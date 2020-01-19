Amtrak is eyeing a new route in the Southern US
Amtrak executives are starting the year off with a bang.
Reports are surfacing that Amtrak wants to launch a route from Nashville to Atlanta, with stops in Chattanooga, Murfreesboro and Tullahoma.
The idea is in the early stages, though, as the federal government would need to create a grant program for the states first. CSX Corporation, the railroad owner, would also need to add more passenger trains. Amtrak is a federally owned corporation and pitched the idea earlier this week at a House Transportation panel meeting.
If all goes according to plan, it will be Nashville’s first Amtrak route. Ray Lang, Amtrak’s government affairs director, noted that the route would be six-and-a-half hours, with rides twice a day from both cities.
In the meantime, we’ll be looking forward to the new Acela interiors set to launch next year.
