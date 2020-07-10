Deal alert: Amtrak’s lowest fares of the year, from $29 one way
Looking for a new way to travel across the country? Look no further than the great American railroad.
If this week’s buy-one, get-one Amtrak sale didn’t catch your eye, these low prices might: Purchase the lowest fares of the year on Acela and Northeast Regional routes with no blackout dates.
Fares must be booked before July 31 for travel through September 12, 2020, and must be purchased at least 14 days in advance in order to qualify. Prices for the following routes begin as low as:
|
City Pairs
|
Price
|
City Pairs
|
Price
|
New York City – Philadelphia
|
NER – $29
Acela – $49
|
New York – Providence
|
NER – $29
Acela – $49
|
Philadelphia – Washington, D.C.
|
NER – $29
Acela – $49
|
New York – Baltimore
|
NER – $29
Acela – $69
|
Boston – Philadelphia
|
NER – $29
Acela – $69
|
New York – Boston
|
NER – $29
Acela – $59
|
Boston – Washington, D.C.
|
NER – $49
Acela – $69
|
New York – Washington, D.C.
|
NER – $29
Acela – $69
Amtrak has implemented a number of safety measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19 during this time, Additional policies include:
- Face coverings: All customers and employees must wear face masks or an alternative face covering while in stations and on-board trains.
- Air quality: All Amtrak trains are equipped with onboard filtration systems with a fresh air exchange rate every 4-5 minutes.
- Limited bookings: Capacity on most trains has been capped to minimize traveler interaction as much as possible. Solo travelers are allowed to utilize the seat next to them for personal belongings, while friends and family members can easily find seats together.
- Physical distancing: Amtrak’s recently updated app provides real-time departure and arrival information, while Amtrak’s busiest stations have protective plastic barriers installed at customer counters, as well as signs indicating safe distances in high traffic areas.
- Trip flexibility: Amtrak is waiving all change and cancellation fees for reservations made by August 31, 2020, including on reservations booked with points, although you are responsible for any fare difference or increase.You can modify your reservation online or via the Amtrak app. To cancel your reservation without a fee, you must call 1-800-USA-RAIL and speak with an agent.
Full details on the promotion can be found here, as well as all terms and conditions.
