Avianca’s LifeMiles program happens to be a TPG favorite. Considered one of the most unique airline loyalty programs out there, you can normally transfer points from American Express Membership Rewards to Avianca LifeMiles at a 1:1 ratio.
But from now through Oct. 31, you’ll get an even better ratio of 15% more LifeMiles when you transfer Membership Rewards points. The bonus is just the latest in a slew of transfer bonuses offered by Amex in recent weeks, including HawaiianMiles, Marriott Bonvoy, Aeroplan and British Airways Avios (which ends Tuesday).
You can maximize this bonus even more by pairing it with a targeted mileage sale offering up to a 145% bonus when buying miles. If you weren’t targeted, TPG readers who register their LifeMiles account on this offer page can also buy miles. Note that this sale ends Oct. 2, so don’t wait! LifeMiles are worth 1.7 cents each, according to TPG’s most recent valuations.
LifeMiles has a number of hidden gems, as former TPG-er Darren Murph pointed out earlier this year. For instance, Lufthansa first class (a TPG favorite) from Chicago-O’Hare (ORD) to Frankfurt (FRA) will set you back just 87,000 LifeMiles one-way. Swiss business class on the Airbus A330 from New York-JFK to Zurich (ZRH) is only 63,000 miles one-way. Here’s more of what you can get:
- United domestic flights within any one of three regions designated by the Avianca program: 7,500 miles
- Flights to South of South America in economy: 30,000 miles
- Flights to New Zealand or Australia in economy: 40,000 miles
- Flights to Europe in business class (with no fuel surcharges): 63,000 miles
- Flights to North Asia in business class: 75,000 miles
- Flights to Middle East in business class: 78,000 miles
- Flights to Europe in Lufthansa first (with no fuel surcharges): 87,000 miles
How to earn Amex Membership Rewards points
If you don’t want to miss offers like this in the future, these cards are great picks for earning American Express Membership Rewards points:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: 60,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months of card membership. Plus, earn 5x points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com. Terms apply.
- American Express® Gold Card: 35,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months of card membership. Plus earn 4x points on dining and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then 1x) and 3x points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com. Terms apply.
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express: (Limited-time offer) Earn up to 100,000 Membership Rewards points: Earn 50,000 points after spending $10,000 on purchases in the first three months and an extra 50,000 points after spending an additional $15,000 on qualifying purchases, also within the first three months from account opening. Plus earn 5x points on flights and prepaid hotels booked through amextravel.com. Offer ends Dec. 4, 2019. Terms apply.
Featured photo courtesy of Christian Kramer/The Points Guy
