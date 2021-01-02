Amex adding new Platinum cardholder perk: $30 monthly PayPal credit
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
December 31 marked the end of a lot of things — including the monthly Platinum Card® from American Express $20 streaming and mobile statement credits that were implemented earlier in 2020 as temporary perks for Platinum cardholders during the pandemic.
Want more credit card news and advice from TPG? Sign up for our daily newsletter.
While we would have liked to see those monthly credits extend into 2021 as many of us are still at home and not yet again using the Platinum card’s travel-heavy perks, it appears that there may be a new exciting benefit coming for Amex Platinum and Centurion cardholders in 2021.
Related: 6 Amex Platinum benefits you can use from home
As reported by Doctor of Credit, it appears that those with a Platinum credit card may have a monthly $30 PayPal credit available to them from Jan. 1 – June 30, 2021.
While we have not yet had this new benefit confirmed by American Express, the offer landing page indicates that no registration is required. Cardholders just need to pay with their American Express Platinum card at checkout with PayPal to use the $30 credit each month. The landing page also states that authorized users are eligible to use the credit (up to the $30 monthly total). The offer also states that only transactions made in U.S. dollars at U.S. merchants with a U.S. PayPal account are eligible.
While it is very easy to simply check out via PayPal at thousands of online retailers (such as Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Walgreens and many more) and pay via PayPal with your Amex Platinum card, the terms for this offer do flag that person to person payments are not eligible for statement credits. Additionally, gift card purchases or prepaid card reloads are also flagged as being non-eligible for the $30 monthly statement credit.
This $30 monthly credit by itself is less than the cumulative $40 in monthly streaming and mobile credits available for much of the pandemic to Platinum cardholders, but it is an innovative and easy-to-use credit that we’re excited to see.
Featured image courtesy of MStudioImages/Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.