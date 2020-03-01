News

Why you should be using the Amex Offers map feature

Carissa Rawson
9h ago

Raise your hand if you’ve got an Amex card. Now keep it raised if you’ve taken advantage of ever-popular Amex Offers, the limited-time promotions that give you discounts on purchases, bonus points for spend and sometimes even cash back.

While I’d like to say I’m a huge proponent (it is, after all, free money), oftentimes I find myself missing out simply because I’m not aware there’s an offer available.

That’s where the Amex Offers interactive map comes in, which uses your location to show you nearby offers. The app version even includes additional offers not available via desktop.

The map is not limited to your current location, either. Once on the map, you can scroll around the world to see any current offers available anywhere. This can be especially handy if you’re traveling in the near future and want to see what you can get in, say, New York:

I’ve always wanted to save $150 on a single sandwich purchase.

Why is this important? Because sometimes scrolling through 100+ offers on your Amex page gets confusing and a little overwhelming. The map allows you to visualize what’s near so you can prioritize your spend and take better advantage of your offers.

To navigate to this feature, open your American Express app and hit “offers” on the bottom of the page. You’ll be brought to the Amex offers page, which will display the map at the top:

Click the map, and the page will load to show all current offers near you. It’s as simple as that!

Check out this post to find out more about some of our favorite hotel offers currently available.

Feature photo by vinnstock /Getty Images.

Carissa Rawson is a Points and Miles Reporter at TPG, helping readers get to where they need to go, faster (and cheaper). You can find her in your nearest Priority Pass lounge, sipping free coffee and obsessively researching travel.
