Why you should be using the Amex Offers map feature
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Raise your hand if you’ve got an Amex card. Now keep it raised if you’ve taken advantage of ever-popular Amex Offers, the limited-time promotions that give you discounts on purchases, bonus points for spend and sometimes even cash back.
While I’d like to say I’m a huge proponent (it is, after all, free money), oftentimes I find myself missing out simply because I’m not aware there’s an offer available.
That’s where the Amex Offers interactive map comes in, which uses your location to show you nearby offers. The app version even includes additional offers not available via desktop.
The map is not limited to your current location, either. Once on the map, you can scroll around the world to see any current offers available anywhere. This can be especially handy if you’re traveling in the near future and want to see what you can get in, say, New York:
Why is this important? Because sometimes scrolling through 100+ offers on your Amex page gets confusing and a little overwhelming. The map allows you to visualize what’s near so you can prioritize your spend and take better advantage of your offers.
To navigate to this feature, open your American Express app and hit “offers” on the bottom of the page. You’ll be brought to the Amex offers page, which will display the map at the top:
Click the map, and the page will load to show all current offers near you. It’s as simple as that!
Check out this post to find out more about some of our favorite hotel offers currently available.
Feature photo by vinnstock /Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.