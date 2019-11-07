You might be able to save $50 on your next two GroundLink rides
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
GroundLink is a business traveler’s best friend — it’s an on-demand black car service with both a convenient app and website to book your pick-up. While it’s more expensive than Uber or Lyft, the drivers are excellent, cars are flawless and there’s always some water and phone chargers waiting for you. Most importantly, though, you’ll have excellent communication with your driver and an easy pick-up and drop-off.
If you use GroundLink often, we have some news you’re going to want to know about. We’re currently seeing a nice Amex Offer where you can get $25 (up to two times) after you spend $125. Those perks that we mentioned earlier obviously don’t come cheap, so this is a great way to save some serious cash on your next two rides.
Keep in mind that Amex Offers work as a credit on your bill, so you won’t see the discount reflected when you go to make your purchase. But fear not — it will appear later on your statement. The offer expires on April 3, so you’ll want to make sure you use it before then.
This particular Amex Offer is great timing for the mess that currently is LAX. The airport recently moved all ride-hailing pick-ups to its new “LAX-it” lot, a dedicated pickup space adjacent to Terminal 1 at the airport. Regardless of your arrival terminal, you now have to take a bus (or walk) to this lot if you want to use Uber or Lyft. Since then, things have gone from bad to worse, with some passengers reportedly waiting for more than an hour for their rides.
Since GroundLink cars (and Uber Black) are still able to pick up passengers at the curb, no matter the terminal, you can bypass the whole “LAX-it” lot and save yourself precious time by ordering one. Having this Amex Offer in your back pocket will help to sweeten the deal. Of course, if you’re targeted for this offer, you can also use it in any city that GroundLink operates in, not just Los Angeles.
As a reminder, all Amex cards have access to Amex Offers with targeted discounts and bonus-point earning offers. While they’re usually not massive, every little bit helps, right? And right now, three American Express cards are offering higher than usual welcome bonuses, including:
American Express® Green Card: For a limited-time, earn 30,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first three months, plus receive up to $100 in statement credits for purchases made directly with Away using your new card within the first 3 months of card membership. (Offer ends 1/15/2020. Terms Apply.)
The Business Platinum® Card from American Express: For a limited-time, earn 50,000 points after you spend $10,000, and an extra 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000, all on eligible purchases on the card within the first 3 months of card membership. (Offer ends 12/4/2019. Terms Apply.)
Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card: Exclusively for TPG readers, for a limited-time, earn 150,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the card within your first 3 months, plus receive a $100 statement credit after your first purchase on the card within your first 3 months of card membership. (Offer expires 12/31/2019. Terms Apply.)
So if you don’t have an Amex Card yet and are considering getting one, you’ll want to apply for one of these while you can, or look into our guide on the best American Express cards to find your Cinderella slipper.
Featured image courtesy of Cavan Images/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away in your first 3 months. Offer ends 1/15/2020.
- Plus, earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases. Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network — no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.