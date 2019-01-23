This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Viva Las Vegas! American Express is back with another great Amex Offer that can help you save on your next hotel stays in Sin City.
This offer will save you $60 after spending $300 or more at MGM resorts across the US. Additionally, some cardholders are seeing offers for 6,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $300 or more. According to TPG’s valuations, 6,000 points are worth $120 — so you’re much better off adding this deal if possible.
Amex says the offer is valid at the following properties, which also includes locations outside of its Vegas portfolio in Maryland and Massachusetts:
Bellagio®, ARIA®, Vdara®, MGM Grand® Las Vegas, The Signature at MGM Grand®, Mandalay Bay® , Delano® Las Vegas, Park MGM®, NoMad® Las Vegas, The Mirage®, New York-New York®, Luxor®, Excalibur®, Beau Rivage®, Gold Strike®, Borgata®, MGM National Harbor® and MGM Springfield® in the US.
If you do add the offer to your card, remember that there a few easy ways to earn elite status with MGM’s MLife program. And if for some reason your room rate doesn’t hit the $300 minimum, you can try and hit that spend by adding charges to your room (i.e. room service or hotel dining) and then pay for the entire bill at check out with your eligible Amex card.
To add the offer to your card, log in to your American Express account and scroll down to the “Amex Offers and Benefits” section (you may need to click “Load More” to see the offer) and hit “Add to Card” to enroll. Amex Offers are targeted, so it’s possible your card won’t be eligible for the promotion. I found the offer on my Platinum Card® from American Express, American Express® Gold Card and The Business Platinum® Card from American Express but it appears to be available on other TPG staffers Amex cards as well.
All American Express cards are eligible for the Amex Offer program, including cards American Express doesn’t issue themselves, like the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card.
Key Terms of Offer:
- Must pay for stay by April 22, 2019
- Excludes all other MGM Resorts destinations.
- Excludes Four Seasons rooms and residences.
- Not valid for BillDirect transactions or air and hotel packages.
- Excludes gift card purchases.
- Offer only valid on room rate and room charges
H/T: Frequent Miler
Featured image by Ann Johansson/Corbis via Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.