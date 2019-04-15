This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For TPG readers, there aren’t many better ways to start out a Monday than an incredible, easy-to-redeem Amex Offer.
While Apple will soon introduce its own credit card that’s powered by mobile banking, American Express and Apple are encouraging select cardholders to use Apple’s mobile wallet by offering valuable Membership Rewards points after completing a few transactions.
Once you’ve added the offer to your card, you’ll earn 200 Membership Rewards points after making a purchase of $5 or more through Apple Pay. However, you can complete this offer up to 5 times, in the process earning 1,000 Membership Rewards points. Those points are worth $20, according to TPG’s valuations.
What makes this so easy is that you can complete this offer anywhere that takes Apple Pay, think Whole Foods, Dunkin Donuts, Lyft, Starbucks, Best Buy, McDonalds… the list goes on.
Like other Amex Offers, this one is targeted, so it’s possible your card won’t be eligible for the promotion. To take advantage of the deal, you’ll need to add the offer to your card and make all qualifying transactions by Sept. 30. We’ve seen a few other solid Amex Offers recently, like a $40 statement credit after spending $200 at Marriott Hotels or a slew of deals to save on Hilton stays.
To add the offer to your card, log in to your American Express account and scroll down to the “Amex Offers and Benefits” section (you may need to click “Load More” to see the offer). Only TPG Points and Miles Writer JT Genter received the offer, which appeared on the The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express. However, we are seeing reports of cardholders receiving it on The Platinum Card® from American Express. Amex Offers are limited in how many people can register for them, so even if you don’t plan on using the offer right away, it’s better to add it now to lock in your eligibility since this is likely to be a popular deal.
