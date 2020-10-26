Amex Gold cardholders get a new Uber credit in 2021 — here’s how it works
Card issuers have been rapidly adjusting to consumers’ changing spending habits by implementing new, limited-time perks during the pandemic. Now, American Express is coming out with something a little more permanent for new and existing American Express® Gold Card members.
Starting in early 2021, Amex Gold cardholders will receive a brand-new benefit: up to $120 annually ($10 per month) in Uber Cash, which can be used on Uber Eats orders or Uber rides in the U.S. This will work similarly to the existing annual Uber credit on The Platinum Card® from American Express.
But it gets even better next year, with up to $340 in total credits on the Amex Gold. Here’s how.
The new Uber credit
This news cements the Gold card’s status as the card to have if you’re into food. Besides a 4x bonus on U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1x) as well as a 4x bonus on dining, the Gold card already includes an annual up to $120 dining credit with select merchants.
That legacy dining credit isn’t changing, with the monthly dining credit available towards Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Boxed and participating Shake Shack locations. Enrollment is required.
“Our Card Members crave food experiences and we’re seeing that they’re continuing to seek out food delivery services to create those special experiences at home, while also beginning to explore local dining destinations again,” said Rachel Stocks, Executive Vice President, Global Premium Products and Benefits at American Express in a written statement.
The odd benefit out, so to speak, has always been the Gold card’s annual up to $100 airline fee credit. As we reported previously, that perk is being eliminated on the Amex Gold beginning in January 2022.
The breakdown of Amex Gold credits — up to $340 in 2021
Here’s the exciting news for 2021.
Although set to be eliminated in 2022, both new and existing customers will still be able to use the up to $100 annual airline fee credit with the Gold card through the end of 2021. Yes, that means for the 2021 calendar year, the Amex Gold — with a $250 annual fee (see rates and fees) — will have up to $340 in annual credits.
Here’s how that breaks down:
- Up to $120 annual in Uber Cash for Uber Eats and Uber rides in the U.S. (launching early 2021 and permanent)
- Up to $120 annual dining credit with select merchants (existing and permanent)
- Up to $100 airline fee credit (existing and being eliminated as of January 2022)
Starting in 2022, the new Uber credit will essentially replace the existing airline fee credit. For most current and new cardholders, the up to $120 Uber credit should be more valuable than an (often difficult-to-use) airline fee credit worth up to $100.
Should you maximize the Uber perk and dining credit perk, the effective annual fee — in 2022 and subsequent years — is lowered from $250 (see rates and fees) to $10.
Along with this news, Amex also announced that Amex Platinum, American Express® Green Card, and Amex Gold will have access to a complimentary Uber Eats Pass Membership for up to 12 months. Eats Pass is a monthly subscription through Uber Eats that offers unlimited free delivery, among other perks, and is valued at up to $119 per year. Cardmembers must enroll by Dec. 31, 2021.
Bottom line
The Amex Gold has received a coveted front spot in my wallet in 2020. That’s because more of my spending has been on food relative to travel and other expenses — and the Amex Gold is the card to have if you like to eat.
With this new up to $120 annual Uber credit and an airline fee credit that won’t be eliminated until 2022, I’ll continue to prioritize the Amex Gold. Next year, cardholders can easily come out ahead versus the annual fee that they’re paying.
If you don’t yet have the card, the Amex Gold card is offering a generous welcome offer of 60,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $4,000 on the card in the first six months of account opening.
For rates and fees of the Amex Gold card, click here.
Featured photo courtesy of Uber.
