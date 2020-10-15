Don’t panic: Amex Gold dropping $100 airline fee credit in 2022
American Express offers a handful of statement credit options and other perks with its premium credit and charge cards.
One in particular, the annual Airline Fee Credit, first launched with The Platinum Card® from American Express, and has since rolled out to several of the issuer’s other products, including:
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card (up to $250 airline fee credit)
- The Business Platinum Card® from American Express (up to $200 airline fee credit)
- The Platinum Card® from American Express (up to $200 airline fee credit)
- American Express® Gold Card (up to $100 airline fee credit)
Each year, cardmembers can designate their preferred U.S. airline, with incidental fees, such as seat selection fees, checked bag fees, airline change fees, lounge day passes and more triggering a statement credit, up to the annual amount above.
Beginning in January 2022, that Airline Fee Credit will no longer be available with the American Express® Gold Card. There aren’t any changes planned for other cards at this time, however, and both new and existing customers will be able to use the credit with the Gold Card through the end of 2021.
So, why the shift? It sounds like American Express has something else in the works, to offset the loss of that particular perk. As an Amex spokesperson explained:
As we are always looking to evolve our Card benefits and services to best support our Card Members’ needs, the Airline Fee Credit on the American Express Gold Card will no longer be available at the end of 2021. Current Gold Card Members will be able to continue to use the Airline Fee Credit through December 31, 2021. We will continue to evolve and enhance our Card benefits and services to provide relevant and rich value to our Card Members in the areas they care about most, so stay tuned!
Although Amex is removing its Airline Fee Credit for the Gold Card beginning in 2022, the issuer is clearly still invested in its suite of travel benefits, including re-opening Centurion Lounges (and adding new locations), boosting airline, hotel and rental car offerings and adding new credits for Platinum cardmembers.
It remains to be seen exactly how the company plans to add value to its $250 annual fee Gold Card (see rates and fees), but something tells me the new perk(s) will be even more exciting than the credit that’s going away.
