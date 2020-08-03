Amex offering up to 10x points on dining, gas and more with select Bonvoy cards
In July, Chase added a valuable perk for select Marriott Bonvoy cards, giving customers the opportunity to earn 10x points with a handful of cards, including the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card and Marriott Bonvoy Premier Plus Business Credit Card.
Now, American Express has followed suit, offering similar restaurant and gas bonuses with its own cards, from today through Oct. 31, 2020. Here’s how the earnings break down:
- The Marriott Bonvoy Card from American Express (discontinued)
- Regular restaurant and gas rate: 2x
- Regular Marriott hotel rate: 6x
- Limited-time restaurant, gas and Marriott rate: 10x
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
- Regular restaurant rate: 3x
- Regular gas rate: 2x
- Regular Marriott hotel rate: 6x
- Limited-time restaurant, gas and Marriott rate: 10x
- Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card
- Regular restaurant and gas rate: 4x
- Regular Marriott hotel rate: 6x
- Limited-time restaurant, gas and Marriott rate: 10x
As a reminder, customers currently have a similar earning opportunity with the following Chase cards:
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card
- Regular restaurant and gas rate: 2x
- Limited-time restaurant and gas rate: 10x
- Marriott Bonvoy Premier Plus Business Credit Card*
- Regular restaurant and gas rate: 4x
- Limited-time restaurant and gas rate: 10x
- The Ritz-Carlton Credit Card*
- Regular restaurant rate: 3x
- Regular gas rate: 2x
- Limited-time restaurant and gas rate: 10x
- Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card*
- Regular restaurant and gas rate: 1x
- Limited-time restaurant and gas rate: 10x
- Marriott Bonvoy Premier Credit Card*
- Regular restaurant rate: 2x
- Regular gas rate: 1x
- Limited-time restaurant and gas rate: 10x
- Marriott Bonvoy Business Credit Card*
- Regular restaurant and gas rate: 1x
- Limited-time restaurant and gas rate: 10x
*Not available for new applicants
Like Chase’s offer, you’ll need to register in advance, by logging into your account and select the relevant promo through Amex Offers. There’s an earning cap here as well — you’ll earn 10x points on up to $7,500 in eligible purchases per category.
Featured photo of the St. Regis Bora Bora by Zach Honig/The Points Guy.
