News

Amex offering up to 10x points on dining, gas and more with select Bonvoy cards

 Zach Honig
9h ago



In July, Chase added a valuable perk for select Marriott Bonvoy cards, giving customers the opportunity to earn 10x points with a handful of cards, including the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card and Marriott Bonvoy Premier Plus Business Credit Card.




Now, American Express has followed suit, offering similar restaurant and gas bonuses with its own cards, from today through Oct. 31, 2020. Here’s how the earnings break down:

  • The Marriott Bonvoy Card from American Express (discontinued)
    • Regular restaurant and gas rate: 2x
    • Regular Marriott hotel rate: 6x
    • Limited-time restaurant, gas and Marriott rate: 10x
  • Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
    • Regular restaurant rate: 3x 
    • Regular gas rate: 2x 
    • Regular Marriott hotel rate: 6x
    • Limited-time restaurant, gas and Marriott rate: 10x 
  • Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card
    • Regular restaurant and gas rate: 4x
    • Regular Marriott hotel rate: 6x
    • Limited-time restaurant, gas and Marriott rate: 10x
(Photo by Kathleen Porter Kristiansen/The Points Guy)
Amex’s latest bonus will get you closer to a Marriott award stay at the St. Regis Maldives and thousands of other hotels around the world. (Photo by Kathleen Porter Kristiansen/The Points Guy)

As a reminder, customers currently have a similar earning opportunity with the following Chase cards:

*Not available for new applicants

Like Chase’s offer, you’ll need to register in advance, by logging into your account and select the relevant promo through Amex Offers. There’s an earning cap here as well — you’ll earn 10x points on up to $7,500 in eligible purchases per category.

Featured photo of the St. Regis Bora Bora by Zach Honig/The Points Guy.

Zach Honig is Editor-at-Large at TPG, with contributions ranging from articles digging deep on loyalty programs and credit cards to delivery flight coverage to drone photography and much more.
