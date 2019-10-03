This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Over the years American Express has offered a number of different versions of the popular Platinum card, including specific versions for certain bank customers. However, Amex has recently trimmed back this portfolio, discontinuing the Platinum card for Mercedes Benz and now, closing the Ameriprise Platinum card to new applicants.
Amex didn’t announce this change publicly, but when we reached out for comment Amex confirmed that the card is being discontinued (not just temporarily pulled off the market to receive an update like we’ve seen with some other Amex products). Existing Ameriprise Platinum cardholders won’t be affected and can continue to use their cards as normal without any changes.
The Ameriprise Platinum used to be one of the worst-kept secrets in award travel and a fan favorite for one key reason: It was the only flavor of the Platinum card that waived the annual fee for the first year.
While the card historically didn’t offer any welcome bonus, the ability to experience all the perks of Platinum travel, including Centurion Lounge access and access to the Platinum’s three annual statement credits (up to $200 airline fee credit, up to $200 Uber credit and up to $100 Saks Fifth Avenue credit) made the Ameriprise Platinum a popular choice among travelers who weren’t sure if they could justify paying a $550 annual fee.
In the last year of the Ameriprise Platinum’s life, Amex changed the offering to bring it more in line with the other cards, charging an annual fee for the first year and offering a 60,000-point welcome bonus after card holders spent $5,000 in the first three months.
With this change, the Platinum family is down to just three cards. The Platinum Card® from American Express is the personal card people are most familiar with, and it currently offers a welcome bonus of 60,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months. The Business Platinum® Card from American Express is currently offering a limited-time welcome bonus of up to 100,000 points. Now through Dec. 4, 2019, new applicants can earn 50,000 points after spending $10,000 in the first three months and another 50,000 points after spending an additional $15,000 on qualifying purchases in the first three months.
Last but not least is the Schwab Platinum card from American Express, which offers the same 60,000-point welcome bonus as the personal Amex Platinum. Its perks are nearly identical, except it also offers customers the ability to cash out Membership Rewards points at a rate of 1.25 cents each into a linked Schwab account.
